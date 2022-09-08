Tour of Britain 2022 stage five preview: West Bridgford-Mansfield

At the halfway point of the race, the riders will be treated to a moderately easier stage compared to what came before in Scotland, Durham and Yorkshire.

Just 1,691 metres of elevation gain are on offer on the 186 kilometre long course. The Tour of Britain last visited Nottinghamshire in 2018, and stage five this year will finish in the exact same towns. However, the parcours this year is slightly different to the 2018 version, snaking up to Mansfield via Southwell, Retford and Worksop. Before reaching Mansfield, the route will pass right through Robin Hood country and Sherwood Forest.

The two category three climbs of Keyworth and Sparken Hill aren’t severe enough to make a difference. This means that on paper, this could be the only stage that ends in a sprint finish in 2022. With that said, the stage features a large amount of road furniture including speed bumps and a humpback bridge, meaning that riders will need to be on their guard to avoid crashes.

Matteo Trentin, Fernando Gaviria and Tom Boonen have all won in Mansfield previously. Ian Stannard claimed the victory in the 2018 stage, and it's likely that a similar rider will flourish here.

Ribble Weldtite performed well at the 2021 race, and the duo of Ollie Peckover and Ross Lamb are both from Nottinghamshire. Both riders will no doubt look to be present in any of the action when the race reaches its finale in Mansfield.

TOUR OF BRITAIN 2022 STAGE FIVE ESTIMATED TIMINGS

Location KMs to go ETA 38kph ETA 46kph West Bridgford 186 10:45 10:45 Keyworth (Cat.3) 165 11:33 11:27 Retford (Sprint) 48 14:37 13:57 Sparken Hill (Cat.3) 32 15:02 14:18 Mansfield 0 15:53 15:00

WHERE TO WATCH

The finish in Mansfield could provide a dramatic bunch sprint. Mansfield also has a 15-arch viaduct on the town’s heritage trail which is worth a visit.

ONE TO WATCH

If a breakaway manages to establish itself and maintain a gap, then Finn Crockett (Ribble Weldtite) could be heavily involved in proceedings.

The Scottish rider possesses a big engine and quick turn of speed which makes him tough to beat from a breakaway situation. If Crockett makes the day's breakaway then he could well launch a solo move within sight of the finish line that could massively catch out the sprinters.