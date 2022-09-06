Tour of Britain 2022 stage four preview: Redcar-Duncombe Park, Helmsley

Stage four of the race sees the Tour of Britain return to North Yorkshire for the first time in 13 years.

The 149 kilometre parcours promises for a riveting day of racing, with wind and yet more altitude gain on the table for the riders. Starting in Redcar for the first time, the peloton will roll out along coastal roads where wind could well play a part in any early splits. If that wasn’t enough, the riders will then pass through the beautiful coastal town of Whitby, famous for its historical sights, before hitting the unforgiving category one climb of Robin Hoods Bay.

Large crowds are expected for the action through the North Yorkshire Moors. Yorkshire previously hosted the Tour de France grand depart as well as the UCI Road World Championship and the local communities are expected to line the roads in their masses.

The final 70 kilometres of the stage is where any major damage is likely to be done. Both of the climbs of Egton and Carlton Bank feature gradients of touching on 9%. Then it’s a long and gradual descent from Carlton Bank to the finish in Helmsley.

TOUR OF BRITAIN 2022 STAGE FOUR EXPECTED TIMINGS

Location KMs to go ETA 38kph ETA 46kph Redcar Esplanade 149 11:30 11:30 Whitby (Sprint) 101 13:00 12:46 Egton Bank (Cat.2) 74 13:43 13:21 Carlton Bank (Cat.1) 25 14:59 14:23 Duncombe Park-Helmsley 0 15:39 14:57

WHERE TO WATCH

The coastal town of Whitby is known for its famous abbey as well as harbourside. A great place to catch the race before exploring the rest of the town.

ONE TO WATCH

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Watson of Great Britain comes from nearby Leeds. The 20-year-old can hold his own on a stage like this over the climbs, before forcing a gap in the final 25 kilometres. Watson will turn professional with Groupama-FDJ in 2023, and he will relish the chance to win on home roads in front of friends and family.