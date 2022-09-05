Tour of Britain 2022 stage three preview: Durham-Sunderland

Stage three sees the riders drop down into northern England, for another hilly stage in the Northern Pennines.

Three climbs are on the menu for the day totalling 2,518 metres in elevation gain, including the tough Chapel Fell, a category one pass.

This will be the first time that the Tour of Britain has visited County Durham, and it will certainly make up for lost time. The riders will roll out in the shadow of the world famous cathedral, before heading west past beautiful green spaces and rolling hills before looping back around towards Sunderland. Prior to hitting the second climb of the day, the riders will pass through the picturesque Barnards Castle before two sprint points in quick succession.

All of the climbing on the parcours is likely to split the racing, and the final category three climb of High Moorsley comes just 20 kilometres from the finish. Similarly to stage two, the late climb is likely to provide an opportunity for anyone who’s part of a breakaway to attack and then try and time-trial into Sunderland.

TOUR OF BRITAIN 2022 STAGE THREE EXPECTED TIMINGS

Location KMs to go ETA 38kph ETA 46kph St Mary's College-Durham 163 11:15 11:15 Chapel Fell (Cat.1) 118 12:41 12:28 Billy Lane (Cat.2) 77 13:45 13:21 Ferryhill (Sprint) 74 14:31 13:58 High Moorsley (Cat.3) 20 15:15 14:34 Keel Square-Sunderland) 0 15:47 15:00

ONE TO WATCH

(Image credit: Wiv-SunGod)

If a breakaway manages to establish itself in the early stages, Rob Scott of Wiv-SunGod would be a good candidate for the win.

Scott and his Wiv-SunGod teammates are in fine form currently, and the 24-year-old won the Tour de la Mirabelle 2.2 race earlier this year. The punchy route, and climb before the finish really suits the attributes of the rider from North Yorkshire.