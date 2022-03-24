World champion Elisa Balsamo powers to victory in the Classic Brugge-De Panne

Elisa Balsamo sprinted to victory at the Exterioo Classic Brugge-De Panne, her second Women's WorldTour win in five days.

The Trek-Segafredo rider timed her effort on the long drag to the finish line perfectly, holding off Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) in the final, with Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) in third.

The race was impacted by crashes, with a large incident bringing down more than 15 riders in the middle of the peloton with 17km to go.

Balsamo was left without teammates in the final of the Belgian classic, and hit the front with 150m to go to take the win. She revealed after the finish line that she was only told that she had to sprint in the last kilometre of the race.

