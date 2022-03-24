World champion Elisa Balsamo powers to victory in the Classic Brugge-De Panne

Italian wins second Women's WorldTour race in a row for Trek-Segafredo

Elisa Balsamo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Elisa Balsamo sprinted to victory at the Exterioo Classic Brugge-De Panne, her second Women's WorldTour win in five days.

The Trek-Segafredo rider timed her effort on the long drag to the finish line perfectly, holding off Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) in the final, with Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) in third.

The race was impacted by crashes, with a large incident bringing down more than 15 riders in the middle of the peloton with 17km to go.

Balsamo was left without teammates in the final of the Belgian classic, and hit the front with 150m to go to take the win. She revealed after the finish line that she was only told that she had to sprint in the last kilometre of the race.

More to follow...

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general. 


Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.


Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.