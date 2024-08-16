Wout van Aert’s 2023 Tour of Britain prize money still in limbo

Funds still outstanding after British Cycling agreed to honour prize money

Wout van Aert
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
The prize money for last year’s Tour of Britain has still not been settled nearly a year after the race was won by Wout van Aert, Cycling Weekly understands. 

Van Aert and his team, Visma-Lease a Bike, dominated last year’s race - winning five stages and the overall title - but are still without the prize money for their efforts almost 12 months later. Visma sprinter Olav Kooij won four of the team’s five-stage haul alone. 

