Wout van Aert’s 2023 Tour of Britain prize money still in limbo
Funds still outstanding after British Cycling agreed to honour prize money
The prize money for last year’s Tour of Britain has still not been settled nearly a year after the race was won by Wout van Aert, Cycling Weekly understands.
Van Aert and his team, Visma-Lease a Bike, dominated last year’s race - winning five stages and the overall title - but are still without the prize money for their efforts almost 12 months later. Visma sprinter Olav Kooij won four of the team’s five-stage haul alone.
Sources confirmed this to Cycling Weekly this week, but the prize money situation is not believed to be the sole reason for the team’s absence from the race this year.
Ineos Grenadiers and Soudal Quick-Step were two of four WorldTour teams recently confirmed for the race, but the Dutch giants were notably absent, after riding four of the last five editions.
Prize money for the race was one of a long list of financial debts owed by the former race promoter, SweetSpot, at the time of the firm’s liquidation in January. The company had endured months of financial turbulence which resulted in British Cycling removing the Tour of Britain race licence from the former promoter over an unpaid licence fee totalling £700,000.
British Cycling saved both of SweetSpot’s races, the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour, in February, later rebranding both as the Lloyds Bank Tours of Britain after the bank were later announced as the national governing body’s new title sponsor.
Speaking in February, British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton committed to dealing with the prize money debt, describing it as one of many issues that the governing body had inherited from the former Tour of Britain promoter.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"We're aware of it," Dutton said. "We were recently made aware of it and it forms part of a number of legacy issues that we've inherited."
When contacted by Cycling Weekly this week to request an update on the outstanding prize money, a spokesperson for British Cycling confirmed that dialogue was ongoing regarding the situation with an aim of reaching a resolution with the UCI, the CPA rider’s union and other companies like the Dutch-based Cycling Service who handle prize money for a variety of teams, including Visma-Lease a Bike.
The spokesperson said: "We have been in regular communication with both the UCI and the CPA, who administer the payment of prize monies, over the prize money owed from the 2023 race.
"Whilst we accept no liability for the debts accrued by the Sweetspot Group, in good faith we have confirmed that we will honour all of the prize money payments from the 2023 race and have shared a payment plan with both the UCI and the CPA."
Full details of the payment plan remain unclear, but sources told Cycling Weekly that the length of the offered plan is between three and five years. It is understood that negotiations are set to continue ahead of this year’s race with the aim of reaching a resolution soon.
This year’s Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men is set to run between 3 and 8 September, with the start taking place in the Scottish borders.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world.
As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
Who's leading the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift after stage six?
The full general classification, along with the latest stage result, and the standings for the other jerseys
By Cycling Weekly Published
-
Cédrine Kerbaol powers to stage six win at Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the first ever French victory
Kasia Niewiadoma maintained her lead in the yellow jersey on an action-filled day in north-east France
By Adam Becket Published
-
Olympic mountain bike champion 'had no choice' but to leave Ineos Grenadiers to race on the road
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot signed for Visma-Lease a Bike this week due to Ineos Grenadiers still lacking plans for a Women’s WorldTour team
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Ineos Grenadiers and Soudal Quick-Step set to headline fast approaching Tour of Britain
Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel expected to feature for Soudal Quick-Step as Belgian team return to the race for the first time since 2021
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'The first time I saw my leg, I fainted in the shower' - British pro on his year-long recovery after being hit by car driver
Tom Gloag had two rounds of knee surgery and spent six weeks in a wheelchair after being 't-boned', but has now won his first professional race
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
British Cycling says first two stages of Tour of Britain will be most 'challenging' in race's history
Riders set to face 5,000 metres of climbing across first two stages in the Scottish borders and northern England
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
It's time to stop expecting so much of Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour de France
The British team are always under pressure to match their past best, but it’s not going to happen anytime soon
By Adam Becket Published
-
Did Visma-Lease a Bike's Tour de France tactics fail on stage 17? 'Maybe they could try to attack for Jonas'
Three riders up the road, but the Dutch team didn't win the stage, and their leader Jonas Vingegaard ceded time
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'Sometimes you need balls to race': Remco Evenepoel annoyed by Jonas Vingegaard's Tour de France tactics
"Maybe Jonas didn’t have them today," Evenepoel calls for more aggressive riding from two-time champion after enthralling stage on the gravel around Troyes
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Wout van Aert to continue to 'chase opportunities' at Tour de France, provided Jonas Vingegaard is safe
'We want Wout to win a stage, but we have to look at it day by day', says Visma-Lease a Bike DS Frans Maassen
By Tom Thewlis Published