I navigated an epic coast-to-coast Spanish ride using an entry-level Garmin Edge 530 - so cheap they are almost being given away this Cyber Monday so hurry!

I navigated an epic coast-to-coast Spanish ride using an entry-level Garmin Edge 530

Tech Editor Simon Fellows rode solo from Bilbao to Barcelona using just an inexpensive Garmin Edge 530 to guide him. It worked faultlessly.

Garmin Edge 530 in front of a Spanish map
Simon Fellows
Tech doesn’t have to be expensive. Last September I loaded my steel Wilier Jaroon gravel bike with bedding, spares and sweet treats, boarded a ferry from Southampton to Bilbao, then set off across the pre-Pyrenees to Barcelona. To find my way, I relied on nothing more than the navigation on my Garmin Edge 530’s 2.6inch (66mm) screen. No paper maps, no phone - I was concerned about battery life - and no fellow travellers who knew the way. Just me and my little Edge 530.

It performed flawlessly. Not only did I make it to Barcelona without once getting lost, I then caught a second ferry to Palma, Mallorca, crossed the island and spent a week touring the magnificent Serra de Tramuntana mountain range. Again, the little Edge 530 worked a treat.

