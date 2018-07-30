Watch: The best bits of the 2018 Tour de France

The Tour de France is now over. After 21 stages and 3,351km from the Vendée region all the way to the finish in Paris on the Champs-Élysées, we’ve seen all the thrills and spills that the world’s biggest bike race has to offer.

There are many unforgettable moments from the three weeks, from the early sprint battles of week one, the pain and glory of the cobbled day to Roubaix on stage nine, the gruelling Alps in the second week and the decisive Pyrenean stages in the final few days.

The Tour will be especially unforgettable for Britain’s Geraint Thomas, who took his first overall victory after riding an almost flawless race from start to finish. Thomas faced competition from not only the likes of Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), Primož Roglič (LottoNL-Jumbo), Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Mikel Landa (Movistar), but also from his own team-mate and four-time Tour winner Chris Froome.

It made for a fascinating spectacle that was also livened up by the attacking exploits of breakaway riders in the mountains, including king of the mountains Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step), who took two stage wins along the way.

Of course Peter Sagan (Bora-Hangrohe) was also on top form, taking another green jersey and three stage wins. It wasn’t all plain sailing for the world champion though, who struggled through the last part of the third week after crashing on the short 65km stage 17.

Speaking of the short stage, there were also a number of innovations at this year’s Tour, including the extra bonus second sprints during the first week, the first year with eight-man teams and of course, that grid start.

Relive the best moments of the Tour de France above, and if you’re having withdrawals, you can read some of our suggestions to get over that post-Tour come down.

Don’t worry though, only 334 days until the next one.