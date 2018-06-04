Watch: Critérium du Dauphiné 2018 stage one highlights

After Sunday’s opening individual prologue time trial, the 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné continues with its first mass-start road stage from Valence to Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert on Monday, June 4.

It’s a hilly stage, encompassing 179 kilometres with a tricky finale peppered with small climbs that could easily disrupt the flow of the peloton and favour a late attack or sprint from a reduced bunch.

Prologue winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) carries the coveted yellow jersey of race leader into the stage. The Pole sits just one second ahead of Dutchman Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) overall with Italian Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) in third at three seconds.

After Monday’s stage one, Tuesday’s following stage offers a similarly hilly parcours, with five classified climbs on its route from Montbrison to Belleville en Beaujolais over 180.5km. However, a downhill run to the finish line could help to keep the bunch together for a sprint finale.

The eight-day 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné concludes on Sunday, June 10, in Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc.