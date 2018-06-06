Watch: Critérium du Dauphiné 2018 stage three highlights
Video highlights from stage three of the 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné race in France
The 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné reaches stage three on Wednesday, June 6, with a 35-kilometre team time trial starting in Pont-de-Vaux and finishing in Louhans-Châteaurenaud.
The pan-flat route should lend itself to some fast times, with the potential for the general classification to experience a major shake-up.
South African Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) goes into the stage as the overall race leader, sat two seconds ahead of former race leader and prologue time trial winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky). Kwiatkowski’s Italian team-mate Gianni Moscon sits in third at five seconds.
On Thursday, the race becomes more mountainous with the first of four climbing stages. The 181km route from Chazey-sur-Ain to Lans-en-Vercors includes a summit finish, allowing the general classification contenders to really make their mark.
The 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné concludes on Sunday, June 10, in Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc.