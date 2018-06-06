Watch: Critérium du Dauphiné 2018 stage three highlights

The 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné reaches stage three on Wednesday, June 6, with a 35-kilometre team time trial starting in Pont-de-Vaux and finishing in Louhans-Châteaurenaud.

The pan-flat route should lend itself to some fast times, with the potential for the general classification to experience a major shake-up.

South African Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) goes into the stage as the overall race leader, sat two seconds ahead of former race leader and prologue time trial winner Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky). Kwiatkowski’s Italian team-mate Gianni Moscon sits in third at five seconds.

On Thursday, the race becomes more mountainous with the first of four climbing stages. The 181km route from Chazey-sur-Ain to Lans-en-Vercors includes a summit finish, allowing the general classification contenders to really make their mark.

The 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné concludes on Sunday, June 10, in Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc.