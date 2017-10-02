Tech of the week: cyclocross is back, new bikes for 2018, and a pre-owned motorhome

We’ve had a bumper week of cyclocross content, as well as a run through of the 2018 bike ranges from some star brands

It’s cyclocross season

The weather seems to be getting increasingly wet and cold now. It can only mean one thing: cyclocross.

So this week we’ve had our guide to the pick of this season’s crossers, with prices ranging from £950 all the way up to £4300. We’ve also had a look at the modified Scott Addict CX bike ridden to a second consecutive victory in the Three Peaks cyclocross race by Hope Factory Racing’s Paul Oldham.

More and more cyclocross bikes are being fitted with single ring groupsets and we’ve run through the features and advantages of SRAM 1 shifting too.

And the hill climb season is also in full swing. We’ve had a look at bikes with some of the marginalest of gains out there.

The colder weather means warmer clothing too, so we’ve looked at dhb’s 2017 winter range, with technical softshells, waterproofs, merino and reflective options for commuters.

More buyer’s guides

With the recent introduction of the top of the range Garmin Edge 1030, we’ve had a look through the ever-growing Garmin range for you.

If you’re thinking of buying a new bike for 2018, we’ve been adding to our range overviews this week. We’ve given you a run through of 2018 bike ranges from Cube and BMC.

And we’ve also looked at the whole Giant TCR Advanced range. It’s arguably the most successful bike of 2017, with a Giro win for Tom Dumoulin, Tour de France polka dot jersey for Warren Barguil and green jersey for Michael Matthews.

Or if something less race-focussed is your thing, you could also take a look at our guide to flat bar hybrid bikes.

And more deals

We’ve also had the news that Brompton is recalling all its folders made between May 2014 and April 2017. It’s due to a higher than expected rate of failure in the bottom bracket bearings, albeit only 1 in 5000 bikes is affected.

This week we’ve had a round up of choice deals on wheelsets and our pick of the best and shiniest new kit to come through our doors for testing in Midweek Most Wanted.

While for flashier wheels, you can always take a look around Bradley Wiggins’s custom motorhome, which went under the hammer for almost £50,000 this week.

Finally, don’t forget Sunday Trading and look out for October’s Tech of the Month video, coming soon.