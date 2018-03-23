Ghent-Wevelgem live TV guide

Eurosport will show live coverage of 2018 Ghent-Wevelgem on Sunday, March 25, from 1.30pm

The Belgian Classics are hotting up and on Sunday, March 25, the sprinters get a chance for some silverware in the challenging Ghent-Wevelgem.

Sectors of pavé and the cobbled climb of the devilishly difficult Kemmelberg mean the bunch is often reduced for the final 30km dash to the finish line in Wevelgem – plus there are some added dirt roads for 2018.

Traditionally, the weather can play a big part in shaping the race too: particularly crosswinds splitting the bunch.

>>> Ghent-Wevelgem 2018 start list

Eurosport will be broadcasting live coverage of the 2018 event on Sunday afternoon after coverage of the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya, with highlights of the race aired in the evening and on Monday, March 26.

TV schedule

NB: Schedule may be subject to change

Sunday, March 25

13.30-16.45 Ghent-Wevelgem LIVE, Eurosport 1

20.30-22.00 Ghent-Wevelgem highlights, Eurosport 1

23.30-00.30 Ghent-Wevelgem highlights, Eurosport 1

Monday, March 26

04.30-05.30 Ghent-Wevelgem highlights, Eurosport 2

10.30-11.30 Ghent-Wevelgem highlights, Eurosport 2

15.00-16.00 Ghent-Wevelgem highlights, Eurosport 1

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @GentWevelgem

Official website: www.gent-wevelgem.be