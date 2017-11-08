Manchester Track World Cup live TV guide and schedule

BBC and Eurosport will be showing live coverage of the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup round in Manchester over November 10-12

Both Eurosport and BBC will be broadcasting live television coverage and highlights of the Manchester round of the 2017/18 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup this weekend (Friday November 10 to Sunday November 12).

The BBC will be broadcasting live via its red button service and online, and with selected highlights shown on BBC Two.

Eurosport will air selected live action on Friday and will be showing highlights on Sunday.

The Manchester round of the Track World Cup is the second event in the five-date series, which opened the previous weekend in Poland.

After Manchester, round three will take place in Milton, Canada, over December 2-3. Further rounds take place in Chile and Belarus.

Please note that broadcast times and event schedule may be subject to change.

Track World Cup Manchester: BBC coverage

Friday, November 10

19:00-22:20, Live, BBC red button and online

Saturday, November 11

15:45-16:45, Highlights, BBC Two

18:30-22:15, Live, BBC red button and online

Sunday, November 12

15:45-16:45, Highlights, BBC Two

18:30-22:15, Live, BBC red button and online

Track World Cup Manchester: Eurosport coverage

Friday, November 10

17:00-22:20, Live, Eurosport 1

Saturday, November 11

No coverage

Sunday, November 12

06:45-07:45, Highlights, Eurosport 1

22:30-23:30, Highlights, Eurosport 1

Track World Cup Manchester: Full schedule of events

Friday, November 10

Afternoon session (from 2pm)

Women’s team sprint: Qualifying

Men’s team sprint: Qualifying

Women’s omnium: Scratch (7.5km) and Tempo (7.5km)

Men’s scratch: Qualifying (10km)

Men’s team pursuit: Qualifying

Women’s scratch: Qualifying (7.5km)

Evening session (from 7pm)

Women’s team sprint: Round one and finals

Men’s team sprint: Round one and finals

Women’s omnium: Elimination and points (20km)

Men’s team pursuit: Round one

Men’s scratch: Final (15km)

Women’s scratch: Final (10km)

Saturday, November 11

Morning/afternoon session (from 11am)

Men’s sprint: Qualifying, 1/16 finals, 1/8 finals and 1/4 finals

Women’s team pursuit: Qualifying

Women’s keirin: Round one and repechage

Men’s omnium: Scratch (10km) and Tempo (10km)

Women’s 500m time trial: Qualifying

Evening session (from 6.30pm)

Men’s sprint: Semi-finals and finals

Women’s keirin: Round two and finals

Men’s team pursuit: Finals

Women’s Madison: Final (20km)

Men’s omnium: Elimination and points (25km)

Women’s 500m time trial: Final

Sunday, November 12

Morning session (from 9am)

Women’s sprint: Qualifying, 1/16 finals, 1/8 finals and 1/4 finals

Men’s keirin: Round one and repechage

Women’s team pursuit: Round one

Men’s kilometre time trial: Qualifying

Afternoon session (from 3pm)

Women’ sprint: Semi-finals and finals

Men’s keirin: Round two and finals

Women’s team pursuit: Finals

Men’s kilometre time trial: Finals

Men’s Madison: Final (30km)