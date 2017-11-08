Manchester Track World Cup live TV guide and schedule

BBC and Eurosport will be showing live coverage of the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup round in Manchester over November 10-12
Both Eurosport and BBC will be broadcasting live television coverage and highlights of the Manchester round of the 2017/18 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup this weekend (Friday November 10 to Sunday November 12).
The BBC will be broadcasting live via its red button service and online, and with selected highlights shown on BBC Two.
Eurosport will air selected live action on Friday and will be showing highlights on Sunday.
The Manchester round of the Track World Cup is the second event in the five-date series, which opened the previous weekend in Poland.
After Manchester, round three will take place in Milton, Canada, over December 2-3. Further rounds take place in Chile and Belarus.
Please note that broadcast times and event schedule may be subject to change.
Track World Cup Manchester: BBC coverage
Friday, November 10
19:00-22:20, Live, BBC red button and online
Saturday, November 11
15:45-16:45, Highlights, BBC Two
18:30-22:15, Live, BBC red button and online
Sunday, November 12
15:45-16:45, Highlights, BBC Two
18:30-22:15, Live, BBC red button and online
Track World Cup Manchester: Eurosport coverage
Friday, November 10
17:00-22:20, Live, Eurosport 1
Saturday, November 11
No coverage
Sunday, November 12
06:45-07:45, Highlights, Eurosport 1
22:30-23:30, Highlights, Eurosport 1
Track World Cup Manchester: Full schedule of events
Friday, November 10
Afternoon session (from 2pm)
Women’s team sprint: Qualifying
Men’s team sprint: Qualifying
Women’s omnium: Scratch (7.5km) and Tempo (7.5km)
Men’s scratch: Qualifying (10km)
Men’s team pursuit: Qualifying
Women’s scratch: Qualifying (7.5km)
Evening session (from 7pm)
Women’s team sprint: Round one and finals
Men’s team sprint: Round one and finals
Women’s omnium: Elimination and points (20km)
Men’s team pursuit: Round one
Men’s scratch: Final (15km)
Women’s scratch: Final (10km)
Saturday, November 11
Morning/afternoon session (from 11am)
Men’s sprint: Qualifying, 1/16 finals, 1/8 finals and 1/4 finals
Women’s team pursuit: Qualifying
Women’s keirin: Round one and repechage
Men’s omnium: Scratch (10km) and Tempo (10km)
Women’s 500m time trial: Qualifying
Evening session (from 6.30pm)
Men’s sprint: Semi-finals and finals
Women’s keirin: Round two and finals
Men’s team pursuit: Finals
Women’s Madison: Final (20km)
Men’s omnium: Elimination and points (25km)
Women’s 500m time trial: Final
Sunday, November 12
Morning session (from 9am)
Women’s sprint: Qualifying, 1/16 finals, 1/8 finals and 1/4 finals
Men’s keirin: Round one and repechage
Women’s team pursuit: Round one
Men’s kilometre time trial: Qualifying
Afternoon session (from 3pm)
Women’ sprint: Semi-finals and finals
Men’s keirin: Round two and finals
Women’s team pursuit: Finals
Men’s kilometre time trial: Finals
Men’s Madison: Final (30km)