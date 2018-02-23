Esteban Chaves, Dan Martin and Sergio Henao to line-up for 2018 Paris-Nice

Provisional list of leading riders and teams taking part in Paris-Nice 2018 (March 4-11)

Last year’s Paris-Nice winner Sergio Henao (Team Sky) is set to return to defend his title in 2018, and will come up against a strong start list that features key rivals Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) and Daniel Martin (UAE Team Emirates).

Unlike last year, though, Henao will not be challenged by Alberto Contador. The Spaniard finished in second spot behind Henao in 2017, just two seconds adrift after a tense final stage – but he retired from professional cycling at the end of the season.

Instead, Colombian Henao will have to fend off compatriot Chaves, who is part of a strong Mitchelton-Scott team that also includes British rider Simon Yates, who won a stage and finished ninth overall last year and also ranks as a GC favourite.

Martin was third overall last year, but has now swapped teams from Quick-Step Floors to UAE Team Emirates, where he is joined at Paris-Nice by Alexander Kristoff and Rui Costa. Martin has stated openly that this is the year he really wants to make his mark in stage races – and Paris-Nice could provide that opportunity.

Henao himself is backed by a typically strong Sky team, which is provisionally listed as including Dutch climber Wout Poels – who just won a stage of the Ruta del Sol on his way to second overall – and Spaniards David Lopez and David de la Cruz. The latter won the final Paris-Nice stage last year, and won the individual time trial stage at Ruta del Sol this year.

Also worth watching out for are Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), the Izagirre brothers at Bahrian-Merida and a strong BMC line-up that includes Irishman Nicolas Roche and American Tejay van Garderen.

Kristoff will be there to contest the eight-day race’s sprint stages against Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors), Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and 2017 stage winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The 2018 Paris-Nice route features a summit finish on stage seven and a 18.4-kilometre individual time trial on stage four. The race starts on March 4 and finished on March 11.

The provisional Paris-Nice start list may be subject to change prior to the race start.

Paris-Nice 2018 provisional start list

Michelton-Scott: Chaves (Col), S.Yates (GB), Trentin (Ita)

Bahrain-Merida: G.Izagirre, I.Izagirre (Spa)

Quick-Step Floors: Alaphilippe (Fra), Viviani (Ita)

Lotto-Soudal: Wellens, De Gendt (Bel), Greipel (Ger)

Ag2r La Mondiale: Gallopin, Vuillermoz (Fra), Naesen (Bel)

Groupama-FDJ: Démare, Molard (Fra)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits: Bouhanni, Laporte (Fra), Jes.Herrada (Spa)

Direct Energie: Chavanel, Calmejane (Fra), Taaramae (Est)

Team Fortuneo-Samsic: Barguil, Pichon, Périchon (Fra)

Delko Marseille Provence KTM: Di Gregorio (Fra), Siskevicius (Lit)

Team Sunweb: Oomen (NL), Bauhaus (Ger)

Bora-Hansgrohe: Bennett (Irl), Kennaugh (GB)

Team Sky: Sergio Henao (Col), Poels (NL), Lopez, De la Cruz (Spa)

Astana Pro Team: Fuglsang (Den), LL. Sanchez (Spa), Valgren (Den)

Team Lotto NL-Jumbo: Boom, Groenewegen, Gesink (NL)

Team Dimension Data: Slagter (NL), Pauwels (Bel), Berhane (Ery)

Movistar Team: Soler (Esp), Sepulveda (Arg)

Team Katusha-Alpecin: Kittel (Ger), Zakarin (Rus)

UAE Team Emirates: Martin (Irl), Kristoff (Nor), Costa (Por)

BMC Racing Team: Van Garderen (USA), Drucker (Lux), Roche (Irl)

Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale: Rolland (Fra), McLay (GB)

Trek-Segafredo: Degenkolb (Ger), Mollema (NL), Pantano (Col)