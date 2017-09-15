Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Alberto Contador, Thomas De Gendt and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including Richie Porte, Owain Doull and more.

1. Oh, what might have been

2. Keep it short, keep it simple

3. Love it when plan three comes together

4. No words indeed, think of the congestion

5. Life goals sorted

6. It isn’t just bike riders that fall off

7. Proper skills

8. In case you missed AC’s Vuelta

9. If only you could skip to the end

10. Celebrate Sagan style