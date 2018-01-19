Tweets of the week: Koen de Kort, Peter Sagan, Alex Dowsett and more

The best tweets from around the world of cycling this week

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Taylor Phinney, Tom Pidcock, Louis Meintjes and more.

1. Sags does his bit

2. Sounds fair

3. I’m with you on that one, David

4. The glamour of cycling

5. First impressions count

6. Please don’t eat that

7. Ouch

8. One of life’s many tragedies

9. Anything Sagan can do, Fumiyuki Beppu can do better

10. Not much, you?