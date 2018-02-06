Peter Sagan’s new 100% glasses use nose magnets to help open his nostrils

The magnets pull the nostrils apart, apparently

Peter Sagan has been riding in a new pair of 100% Speedcraft glasses which use magnets to help improve his breathing.

The magnets can be seen on the extended nose piece of the glasses and, according to the brand, help widen the rider’s nasal passages which should, in turn, improve airflow and breathing.

The circular magnets themselves come from AC Breathing systems, who work in athletics, motocross and snow sports. The magnets attached to the rider’s skin using sticky patches that are included with the glasses.

The Speedcraft Air glasses also include increased airflow space between the face and glasses frame as well as 2mm-thick, six-base cylindrically cut lenses and rubber coated frame and lens edges for both comfort and decreased fogging.

The lenses have 100% UV protection, that includes UVA, UVB and UVC plus a hydroleophobic exterior surface coating which should help repel dirt and water.

Peter Sagan was first spotted using them at the the People’s Choice Classic which he won as well as at the Tour Down Under in which he took victory in stage four after an emphatic climbing finish. Supposedly a wider release is planned for later in the year as well as more information about those magnets so watch this space.

Sagan has been sponsored by 100% for a couple of years now, and is often seen standing atop podiums adorned with 100% motocross goggles.