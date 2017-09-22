Classy commuting: Boardman’s new urban and steel framed ranges revealed

Boardman has released a range of new bikes, from a trio of urban models to two steel all season road bikes.

Boardman bikes set out to tackle two challenges with its new urban range – uncomfortable, congested UK streets and poor looking commuter bikes.

Designed to retain a road essence, the new urban range takes cues from the existing road market, with dropped seat stays adding compliance to the ride.

In total there are three new models, with all sharing the same frame, but the higher two are specced with a carbon fork rather than the alloy one found on the base model. All three frames use hydraulic disc brakes.

URB 8.8 £699

The lowest model of the new urban range, the 8.8 has a hydroformed alloy frame paired with an alloy fork.

The drive chain is a mixture of SRAM’s NX and Apex groupsets, with the point being reduced maintenance and hassle of a one by system. The 11 gear spread out the back should give plenty of range if your commute has any big inclines.

URB 8.9 £849

The URB 8.9 is the first model in the range to have an aluminium frame paired with a carbon fork.

Also different is the Shimano Alfine 8 speed hub gears. Again, the focus is on reduced maintenance and longevity of components.

URB 9.4 £1,999

At the top is the mind boggling URB 9.4 model, which, for a sniff under £2000 comes equipped with a Shimano Alfine Di2 11 speed belt driven drive chain. The point being that the electronic gears are hassle free and the lack of chain is clean.

The hydraulic brakes are also Shimano’s Metrea models, providing a bit more assurance than on the lower models.

Boardman ASR all season road

For 2018, Boardman also introduces two new steel bikes, which its calling its “all season road” range.

Apparently, the new range is a product of “soggy miles” and has been designed to offer the perfect bikes for riding in all weathers.

To do this, Boardman says it has tailored the geometry of the ASR range to suit long miles. This means longer head tubes, a longer top tube and a slacker head angle versus its normal SLR endurance frames.

The pairing of a shorter stem with a longer top tube is designed to still offer the correct fit, but increased stability and control in potentially slippery conditions.

Boardman ASR 8.8 £849

A full 4130 Chromoly steel frame is paired to a carbon fork. The drive chain is Shimano Sora, with a compact chainset and a 11-32 cassette for maximum versatility – think long slow rides or commuting with luggage.

Other nice features include full length mudguards fitted front and back as standard, reflective decals on the frame to boost visibility at night and a tubeless ready wheelset.

Boardman ASR 8.9 £1,299

The top tier models gets a frame that should be a step up in terms of comfort thanks to the Reynolds 725 steel.

The 8.9 comes with Shimano 105 with hydraulic disc brakes, plus the same reflective frame decals, tubeless ready wheels and mudguards as standard.