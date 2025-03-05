Brompton introduces 12-speed C-Line to celebrate 50th birthday

Folding bike manufacturer now has two, six and 12-speed models in its flagship range

Four riders on Brompton bikes
(Image credit: Brompton)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Brompton has introduced a 12-speed C-Line to its folding bike range to celebrate the brand's 50th birthday.

The C-Line is the British brand’s original model, first released in 1975 when Andrew Ritchie set up the company in west London. After initially being made available in two and six-speed, the flagship bike will now be available in three different colours in 12-speed format to match another offering from the company, the P-Line model bike.

Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

