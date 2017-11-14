Save £140 on a Shimano Action Camera

58% off on an action camera designed specifically with bike riding at front of mind

If you want to capture your rides and relive your favourite moments, then the Shimano CM-2000 Action Sports Camera could be a viable option – and currently you can grab one at just £99.99.

Buy now: Shimano CM-2000 Action Sports Camera at ProBikeKit for £99.99

The action sports camera is reduced by 58 per cent, from £239.99. It’s a high spec camera, which works alongside ANT+ sensors to capture only the most exciting moments of your ride.

Pairing with your cycling computer and other devices means you can create pre-set ranges during which the camera will record.

Not only does this capability cut down on editing, but it saves battery life too. The recording range can be set based on speed, power, heart rate – even Di2 gearing or cadence.

With a compact body shape, the Shimano unit takes aim at aerodynamics, and it’s rain, dust and mud resistant. Image stabalization reduces the effect of vibration, to ensure the pictures collected are vivid – even when riding off road.

iOS and Android Apps allow for wireless connection to your smartphone when it’s time to upload, and charging is a USB supported affair.

Video recording mode:

2560 x 1440 30fps

1920 x 1080 60/30fps

1280 x 720 120/60/30fps

640 x 360 240/120/60/30fps

Still image size: