Specialized riders spotted wearing what look like new S-Works shoes and Evade helmets

Specialized sponsored athletes and teams have been spotted wearing what look to be a potential pair of new S-Works shoes as well as a new S-Works Evade helmet

Specialized sponsored athletes and teams, including Peter Sagan have been spotted wearing what look to be new pairs of S-Works shoes and new S-Works Evade helmets.

We first spotted the new models on the world champ’s feet on his Instagram account, when he was riding in a video for Arnold Schwarzenegger. Since then, we’ve spotted more Specialized sponsored riders wearing the possible new shoes.

The changes look to be quite minor and masked by the white colour scheme. But, as far as our eagle eyes can tell, there are what look to be some minor design changes, making these a possible Specialized S-Works 7 pair of shoes?

The new design is possibly easier to see on the feet of Petr Vakoc, who retweeted a picture of himself from the Quick-Step Floors training camp in the potential new shoes – see below.

For starters, the upper construction looks to be different. Whereas on the S-Works 6 models, it was split into three parts, here it looks to be just two – a heel cup and then a one piece upper around the rest of the shoe.

Again, it’s difficult to tell because previously Specialized differentiated these parts by colour.

The upper also doesn’t seem to be perforated any more. If correct, this will mean Specialized has used a different ventilation system. Elsewhere, the tongue looks to have received a subtle redesign.

We also think the Boa Dials look to be slightly smaller than previous models, but it’s too hard to tell right now.

It’s not just Peter Sagan who has received the potential new shoes, a lot of Specialized sponsored athletes have been spotted in the new kicks.

In fact, pictures from a Bora-Hansgrohe training camp show what look to be all the riders wearing them in a mint green colour when out on their TT bikes.

As equally interesting, though, is the fact that the Bora-Hansgrohe team riders also look to be wearing a new S-Works Evade helmet. Again, it’s very hard to tell except for some minute changes; such as the lack of curve in the side vents on the models above.

Right now, this is speculation, so we’ll keep you updated should Specialized announce anything about the new shoes.