British Cycling reveals 2018 National Road Race Championships courses

The British men will take on 185km while the women will compete over 106km, starting and finishing in Stamfordham, Nothumberland

British Cycling has revealed the courses for the British National Road Championships road races this summer.

The races take place on Sunday July 1, starting and finishing in the village of Stamfordham, Northumberland, which lies around 20km west of Newcastle.

The village has hosted the Nationals road race before, with Bradley Wiggins and Lizzie Deignan the victors through late attacks in 2011.

While the 2018 circuit doesn’t feature a huge number of climbs, it’s defined by it’s technical narrow roads through the countryside near Couden Hill and Hallingdon before the riders hit the only significant climb of the course, Ryals.

The men will take on the climb four times in the long loop of the course (35.4km) with two short laps of 22km coming on laps one and six of the six lap race. That means the men will face the climb for the last time with more than 30km to go and have a flatter run in on the final lap of the 185.6km race.

The women however will face the climb with 10km to go to the finish, which could force a final selection of riders or provide some final attacks. The women will take on three laps of the long route, totalling 106.2km.

“The road race route is extremely picturesque, but the riders won’t have time to enjoy it,” said event organiser Peter Harrison.

“The narrow roads that typify the run in to the famous Ryals climb force the riders to race hard for position: the climb of the Ryals then gives stronger riders the chance to pressurise an already strung-out field.

“The eventual winners and national champions will have to be tactically sharp and prepared to go with the inevitable attacks up the Ryals. Then, we anticipate a game of cat and mouse between smaller groups of riders down to the finish.”

The men’s and women’s national time trials will take place earlier that week on Thursday June 28, with courses still to be confirmed.