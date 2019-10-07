Calum Brown and Rebecca Richardson win Monsal Hill Climb 2019

Callum Brown and Rebecca Richardson were victorious in the Monsal Hill Climb 2019 event, sealing their wins in the 89th edition of the race on a sunny day in the Peak District.

Brown defended his title, having won in 2018, by posting the fastest time of 1-16, beating both Andy Nichols (B38/Cycles In Motion) and Adam Kenway (Vitus Pro Cycling) who finished in joint second on the same time of 1-17.4.

However, Brown did miss out on the course record of 1-14.2, set in 1981 by Malcolm Elliott. Brown’s 2019 time was also 1.5 seconds slower than his 2018 attempt, where he posted 1-14.

Gabriel Cullaigh (Team Wiggins – Le Col), who will move up to the WorldTour next year after signing with Movistar, finished in 14th overall with a time of 1-26.4.

Rebecca Richardson (Brother UK Fusion), posted the best women’s time, finishing in 1-49.9, beating Emilie Verroken (Maxx), who won the veteran women’s category, by just two seconds.

The Monsal Hill climb is 600m long with an average gradient of 9.5%, starting off flat for the first 100m or so and then ramping up all the way to the finish line.

Former pro Russ Downing (Team Giordana) came second in the veteran men’s category, in what was his final ever race, posting a time of 1-28.3, beaten by Steve Tait (OVB) who set a new course record for the category of 1-25.3.

In the other categories, Simon Frohberg (Dinnington Racing Club) won the 50+ veteran men’s category with a time of 1-41.7, Kieran Smith (Team Jewson – MI Racing) took the junior boy’s with a time of 1-25.2 and Sarah Briggs (Matlock CC) the junior girl’s with 2-20.3.

Meanwhile, Sebastien Cuming (East Bradford CC) was the fastest schoolboy with a time of 1-40.5 and Erin Avill (RFDA) the fastest schoolgirl at 2-15.8.

Craig Malkin and Peter Howard (Worrall Wheelers) also set a new fastest tandem course record, completing the climb in 2-57.5. The full list of provisional results can be found here.

Result (Provisional)

HMT Monsal Hill Climb 2019

1. Calum Brown (B38/Cycles In Motion S), in 1-16

2. Andy Nichols (B38/Cycles In Motion S), at 1-17.4

2. Adam Kenway (Vitus Pro Cycling powered by Brother UK S), at same time

4. Josh Coyne (Bpm Coaching S), 1-21.1

5. Cameron Biddle (Morvelo Basso RT S), 1-21.6

6. Craig Rogers (Cambridge University CC S), 1-22.4

7. Callum Dixon (Go Below – Kingud S), 1-22.6

8. Gregg Booker (Loughborough Students CC S), 1-22.9

9. Benjamin Harmer (Wold Top The Edge RT S), 1-23

10. Jim Brown (Team Inspired S), 1-23.2

Others:

14. Gabriel Cullaigh (Team Wiggins – Le Col), at 1-26.4

18. Russell Downing (Team Giordana V), at 1-28.3

86. Rebecca Richardson (Brother UK Fusion RT L), at 1-49.9