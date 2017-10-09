Quick-Step Floors give update on ‘really lucky’ Laurens De Plus after Il Lombardia crash

22-year-old suffers small fracture to right knee in crash

Laurens De Plus was told by doctors that he was “really lucky” to escape without serious injuries, after his dramatic crash at Il Lombardia.

The 22-year-old, who crashed over a guardrail after misjudging a corner with 45km to go on Saturday is now back in Belgium, having suffered a “small avulsion fracture of the lateral part of the tibial plateau on the right knee” in the incident.

“I was afraid that my knee was severely damaged, but fortunately it isn’t that bad,” De Plus said. “The doctors even told me that I’ve been really lucky with the outcome, as it could have been much worse.”

The Quick-Step Floors rider wasn’t the only rider to crash on the descent from the Muro di Sormano, with Jan Bakelants, Simone Petilli, and Daniel Martinez also fell on the same bend.

Martinez escaped unharmed but both Bakelants and Petilli suffered broken vertebrae, with Petilli also breaking his collarbone, shoulder blade, and skull.

In a statement from his team, De Plus said that his thoughts were with both riders who are still in hospital in Italy, while also looking forward to the next couple of months.

“It’s not the best way to end the season,” De Plus continued. “But I’m looking on the positive side, which is that we’re in the off season now and I have time to recover before joining the team for the December training camp.”

His season over, the Belgian rider will be on crutches for the next two week, before four weeks of rest.