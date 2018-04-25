Tom Pidcock and Ben Swift confirmed for Tour de Yorkshire as part of Great Britain team

Yorkshire duo to ride in home race

Tom Pidcock and Ben Swift will ride in their home race of the Tour de Yorkshire after having been confirmed in the Great Britain team.

While Swift’s UAE Team Emirates squad opted not to take part in the Tour de Yorkshire, Pidcock’s Team Wiggins were overlooked for selection by the race organisers, a decision which the team described as “very disappointing and very much a surprise”.

Swift was born in Rotherham and has WorldTour victories at the Tour Down Under, Tour de Romandie, and Tour de Pologne to his name, as well as a podium finish in Milan-San Remo, while Pidcock, from Leeds, is one of the most promising prospects in British cycling having taken World titles at junior level on the road and in cyclocross

The race starts on May 3, with Swift making his return to action after suffering a fractured vertebrae at the Tour of Flanders at the start of April.

“One of the key principles of the Tour de Yorkshire is that it allows young British talent to compete alongside the best riders in the world. That is no better personified by having Tom and Ben in our race,” said Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire.

“Tom is a true rising star while Ben is one of the most experienced riders in the peloton. Ben has competed at the very highest level for the last 10 years and it is tremendous that young, British riders get to ride alongside the likes of him, Greg Van Avermaet and Mark Cavendish at the Tour de Yorkshire.

“We are very pleased with the start list we’re assembling for this year’s race and the action is sure to be spectacular.”

The Tour de Yorkshire runs from May 3 to May 6, and will be run over four days for the first time in its four-year history.