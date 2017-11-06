Young British riders claim two medals at European Cyclocross Championships

Tom Pidcock and Ben Tulett claim silver and bronze in under-23 and junior races

After winning their respective races at the Koppenbergcross last week, Tom Pidcock and Ben Tulett continued their good runs of results with medals at the European Cyclocross Championships in Tabor, Czech Republic.

One of the favourites for the under-23 race, Pidcock was caught up in a crash in the opening lap, chasing back on to form part of a seven-rider front group, before crashing twice more as he attempted to bunny hop over hurdles.

The last of these three crashes occurred on the penultimate lap, but the 18-year-old from Leeds was quickly back on his bike to contest the sprint with Belgian rider Eli Iserbyt.

Iserbyt proved the stronger in the two-up sprint to take the European title, with Pidcock initially displeased with the Belgian’s sprinting as he appeared to deviate from his line, before offering his congratulations to his rival.

The other British success came in the junior men’s race, where Ben Tulett took bronze after fighting his way up to a chase group and surging away in the final few hundred metres.

Unfortunately for Tulett, it wasn’t enough to catch the leading duo of Loris Rouilleur (Switzerland) and Tomas Kopecky (Czech Republic) who had gone clear at the midpoint of the race, with Rouilleur taking gold.

There was also a top-10 for Helen Wyman in the elite women’s race, where Sanne Cant (Belgium) out-sprinted Lucinda Brand (Netherlands) to win her third European title in four years. In the men’s race, Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) once again proved unstoppable, winning by 23 seconds from compatriot Lars van der Haar, his 13th win of the season.