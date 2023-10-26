The best bike light deals ahead of Black Friday 2023 - Exposure, Lezyne, Knog and more
We've rounded up the best bargains on a selection of the top bike light brands...
The evenings are already feeling disappointingly short - but with the clocks going back this weekend, it's about to feel like winter has really arrived. But there is a silver lining - a light in the dark, if you will - the sales season is just now getting into gear as well.
Although the biggest of discounts are likely to be over the Black Friday period itself - from Friday November 24th to Monday 27th - there is already a raft of discounts to be found.
We've rounded up the best bike light deals we could find right here - for the full range of savings we've spotted, pop over to our main Black Friday bike deals hub page where we've got the full catalogue. We update the page regularly, so it's worth keeping on checking back.
Front lights
Jump to: UK front light deals
US Deals
Blackburn Dayblazer 400:
was $32.95, now $18.25 at Amazon
The Dayblazer 400 headlight features 400 lumens for solid visibility in gloomy conditions. It features four mode, including Blitz for daytime running as well as having side channels that help improve visibility for side traffic. Weighing just 59g, it uses a universal mount that should fit most bars and helmets. We reviewed its big brother the Dayblazer 1500.
Lezyne Macrodrive 1300 XXL:
was $109.99, now $94.95 at Amazon
The Lezyne Macro Drive 1300XXL, with its 1300 lumens, delivers a bright and wide beam. It features seven different modes, which allow you to switch from full power down to just 130 lumens. Charging is via a micro USB cable, while the front light is attached using a well-constructed rubber strap.
When we reviewed the Macro Drive 1300XXL we appreciated the solid build quality and the better-than-average battery life.
Rear lights
Jump to: UK rear light deals
US Deals
Exposure BoostR:
was $84.99, now $66.99 at Wiggle
The BoostR rear light features the DayBright pulse pattern that's designed to help you be seen in traffic. The 80 lumens light has a running time of between 6-48 hours depending on which mode you use. Charging is via USB.
Specialized Flux 250L:
was $74.99, now $56.00 at Jenson USA
The Flux 250L is ideally suited for daytime running, with its 250 lumens light visible at more than a mile away. It's designed to fit both round and D-shaped seatposts and comes with three o-rings to help aid compatibility. While not USB, the 1000mAh battery does recharge in just over 2 hours.
Cateye ViZ300:
was $39.99, now $31.96 at Walmart
The ViZ300 delivers 300 lumens and includes a good range of modes - when we reviewed the light we appreciated the 100 lumens mode, which gives you 8 hours of running time - ideal for a long day ride in gloomy conditions. While we found the mount a tad fiddly the 300 degrees of viewing angle ensure no blind spots for tailing drivers.
Light sets
Jump to: UK light set deals
US Deals
Cateye Sync Core light set:
was $94.95, now $75.96 at Walmart
The CatEye Sync range connects up to seven units wirelessly, meaning that when one is switched on, the others light up too. When we reviewed the set we found this to be genuinely handy for our daily commute.
The front light is 500 lumens and has five modes, including one for daytime. Neatly, the 50 lumens rear Kinetic light has an inbuilt accelerometer, which turns on high mode when it detects a deceleration.
Lezyne Classic Drive/Stick Drive set:
was $70.99, now $42.59 at Jenson USA
The set includes a 500 lumens front light and 30 lumens rear light. Both are designed to be compact and lightweight with versatile mounts that should fit most bars and seatposts. The front light boasts a maximum running time of 40 hours depending on mode, while the rear should be good for 23 hours.
UK: Front light deals
UK deals
Exposure Zenith Mk1 Front Light:
was £295.00, now £184.99 at Wiggle
Expensive yes, but the Zenith front light serves up 2000 lumens, a powerful and wide-reaching beam and a traffic-light system to indicate battery life so you're not caught out. With 37% off retail it's the ideal time to snap up this light as winter approaches.
Knog Blinder 900:
was 79.99, now £67.99 at Singletrack Bikes
While it's not the biggest reduction, the Knog Blinder 900 is a great front light. It's solidly built with a quality mounting bracket that makes it a breeze to swap between bikes. Battery life for the 900 lumens light is around 2 hours and it's charged using a USB-C port. When we reviewed the Blinder 900 as part of lights group test we awarded it out 'best for commuters' tag.
Cateye AMPP 800:
was £64.99, now £48.00 at Wiggle
The AMPP 800 has, unsurprisingly, a maximum power of 800 lumens. That's plenty for riding at a moderate pace down the darkest of roads, but if you want to work in some evening intervals, you'll need something with a bit more power.
UK: Rear light deals
UK deals
Garmin Varia RCT715 Radar Camera Tail Light:
was £349.99, now £299.99 at Wiggle
The Varia RCT715 is a rear light, camera and radar unit – all in one. The radar notifies you when cars are approaching from behind, while the camera films at 1080p, which makes for good image clarity. As for the light, it features four modes and uses the sensor to change its flash pattern to alert car drivers. We reviewed the Varia and were left suitably impressed.
Ravemen TR50 rear light:
was £39.99, now £26.99 at Tredz
Packing a full 50 lumens, Ravemen's TR50 rear light is arguably a lot brighter than you really need - we'd run it at the 10 lumen 'Low' setting and reap that 7.6 hour run time. It's got a modern sleek design for deep section seatposts - and also has a clip for a rucksack.
UK: Light set deals
UK deals
Cateye AMPP 200 and VIZ 100 Light Set:
was £44.99, now £31.49 at Wiggle
With a front light dishing out 200 lumens and the rear light a maximum of 30, this set is ideally suited to commuters who don't want to spend a fortune of a light set. Both are USB chargeable, while visibility is increased due to features such long rear beam projection.
Knog Plus Front & Rear Lights:
was £34.99, now £26.17
A set of lights to 'be seen', rather than 'to see' - their slim design and simple silicone o-ring attachment makes them well suited for swapping between bikes and riding around town.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
-
-
Unbound Gravel destroyed my bike; a carbon repair shop gave it a second life
Are carbon bikes repairable? Often times, they are. Here's one editor's experience.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
A modern era: E-bikes are replacing horse and buggy for some Amish communities
Although typically non-adopters of new technology, some Amish communities are embracing e-bikes for transportation.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
The biggest savings on Garmin, Wahoo and Hammerhead bike computers ahead of Black Friday 2023
We’ve selected the biggest and best bike computer discounts ahead of this year's Black Friday - including Garmin and Wahoo
By Stefan Abram Published
-
The best Garmin deals ahead of Black Friday 2023 - savings on smartwatches, cycling computers, turbos and more
We've rounded up the best prices on Garmin and Tacx hardware as Black Friday 2023 approaches...
By Luke Friend Last updated
-
The best Wahoo deals are back: Kickr V5 smart trainer, Kickr Core and Elemnt Roam V1 bike computer all discounted ahead of Black Friday 2023
With Black Friday 2023 approaching, Wahoo is back with its biggest discounts for the annual sale - the Kickr V5 smart trainer, Kickr Bike V1 and the Elemnt Roam V1 bike computer are all down in price
By Luke Friend Last updated
-
Christmas kids' bikes deals: Early Rider, Specialized, Cannondale and more
From balance bikes and BMXs to the more grown-up machines, we've found the best savings from around the web
By Simon Smythe Published
-
Tacx indoor trainer deals: the biggest discounts we've found in the run up to Christmas
We've searched all over the web and found an offer that still saves you 23%
By Stefan Abram Published
-
Christmas Sales e-bike deals: big savings on road, gravel and city models including Orbea, Vitus and more
We've rounded up the best savings on e-bikes this Christmas Sales season
By Luke Friend Published
-
Adidas Black Friday 2023 discounts on cycling kit - big discounts on Velosambas and The Road Shoe
There's savings to be had at Adidas ahead of Black Friday 2023, including discounts on shoes and cycling clothing
By Anna Marie Abram Last updated
-
GoPro is stacking its Christmas Sales discounts: Hero 10, Hero 11, Hero 9 and Hero Max all reduced
Now is the time to grab a GoPro camera for capturing your rides
By Stefan Abram Published