The best bike light deals ahead of Black Friday 2023 - Exposure, Lezyne, Knog and more

The evenings are already feeling disappointingly short - but with the clocks going back this weekend, it's about to feel like winter has really arrived. But there is a silver lining - a light in the dark, if you will - the sales season is just now getting into gear as well.

Although the biggest of discounts are likely to be over the Black Friday period itself - from Friday November 24th to Monday 27th - there is already a raft of discounts to be found.

We've rounded up the best bike light deals we could find right here - for the full range of savings we've spotted, pop over to our main Black Friday bike deals hub page where we've got the full catalogue. We update the page regularly, so it's worth keeping on checking back.

Front lights

Jump to: UK front light deals

US Deals

Blackburn Dayblazer 400: was $32.95 , now $18.25 at Amazon The Dayblazer 400 headlight features 400 lumens for solid visibility in gloomy conditions. It features four mode, including Blitz for daytime running as well as having side channels that help improve visibility for side traffic. Weighing just 59g, it uses a universal mount that should fit most bars and helmets. We reviewed its big brother the Dayblazer 1500.

Lezyne Macrodrive 1300 XXL: was $109.99 , now $94.95 at Amazon The Lezyne Macro Drive 1300XXL, with its 1300 lumens, delivers a bright and wide beam. It features seven different modes, which allow you to switch from full power down to just 130 lumens. Charging is via a micro USB cable, while the front light is attached using a well-constructed rubber strap. When we reviewed the Macro Drive 1300XXL we appreciated the solid build quality and the better-than-average battery life.

Rear lights

Jump to: UK rear light deals

US Deals

Exposure BoostR: was $84.99 , now $66.99 at Wiggle The BoostR rear light features the DayBright pulse pattern that's designed to help you be seen in traffic. The 80 lumens light has a running time of between 6-48 hours depending on which mode you use. Charging is via USB.

Specialized Flux 250L: was $74.99 , now $56.00 at Jenson USA The Flux 250L is ideally suited for daytime running, with its 250 lumens light visible at more than a mile away. It's designed to fit both round and D-shaped seatposts and comes with three o-rings to help aid compatibility. While not USB, the 1000mAh battery does recharge in just over 2 hours.

Cateye ViZ300: was $39.99 , now $31.96 at Walmart The ViZ300 delivers 300 lumens and includes a good range of modes - when we reviewed the light we appreciated the 100 lumens mode, which gives you 8 hours of running time - ideal for a long day ride in gloomy conditions. While we found the mount a tad fiddly the 300 degrees of viewing angle ensure no blind spots for tailing drivers.

Light sets

Jump to: UK light set deals

US Deals

Cateye Sync Core light set: was $94.95 , now $75.96 at Walmart The CatEye Sync range connects up to seven units wirelessly, meaning that when one is switched on, the others light up too. When we reviewed the set we found this to be genuinely handy for our daily commute. The front light is 500 lumens and has five modes, including one for daytime. Neatly, the 50 lumens rear Kinetic light has an inbuilt accelerometer, which turns on high mode when it detects a deceleration.

Lezyne Classic Drive/Stick Drive set: was $70.99 , now $42.59 at Jenson USA The set includes a 500 lumens front light and 30 lumens rear light. Both are designed to be compact and lightweight with versatile mounts that should fit most bars and seatposts. The front light boasts a maximum running time of 40 hours depending on mode, while the rear should be good for 23 hours.

UK: Front light deals

UK deals

Exposure Zenith Mk1 Front Light: was £295.00 , now £184.99 at Wiggle Expensive yes, but the Zenith front light serves up 2000 lumens, a powerful and wide-reaching beam and a traffic-light system to indicate battery life so you're not caught out. With 37% off retail it's the ideal time to snap up this light as winter approaches.

Knog Blinder 900: was 79.99, now £67.99 at Singletrack Bikes While it's not the biggest reduction, the Knog Blinder 900 is a great front light. It's solidly built with a quality mounting bracket that makes it a breeze to swap between bikes. Battery life for the 900 lumens light is around 2 hours and it's charged using a USB-C port. When we reviewed the Blinder 900 as part of lights group test we awarded it out 'best for commuters' tag.

Cateye AMPP 800: was £64.99 , now £48.00 at Wiggle The AMPP 800 has, unsurprisingly, a maximum power of 800 lumens. That's plenty for riding at a moderate pace down the darkest of roads, but if you want to work in some evening intervals, you'll need something with a bit more power.

UK: Rear light deals

UK deals

Garmin Varia RCT715 Radar Camera Tail Light: was £349.99 , now £299.99 at Wiggle The Varia RCT715 is a rear light, camera and radar unit – all in one. The radar notifies you when cars are approaching from behind, while the camera films at 1080p, which makes for good image clarity. As for the light, it features four modes and uses the sensor to change its flash pattern to alert car drivers. We reviewed the Varia and were left suitably impressed.

Ravemen TR50 rear light: was £39.99 , now £26.99 at Tredz Packing a full 50 lumens, Ravemen's TR50 rear light is arguably a lot brighter than you really need - we'd run it at the 10 lumen 'Low' setting and reap that 7.6 hour run time. It's got a modern sleek design for deep section seatposts - and also has a clip for a rucksack.

UK: Light set deals

UK deals

Cateye AMPP 200 and VIZ 100 Light Set: was £44.99 , now £31.49 at Wiggle With a front light dishing out 200 lumens and the rear light a maximum of 30, this set is ideally suited to commuters who don't want to spend a fortune of a light set. Both are USB chargeable, while visibility is increased due to features such long rear beam projection.