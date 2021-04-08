Milltag team up with Sir Peter Blake for limited edition kit

Iconic Brit Pop artist and former cyclist Sir Peter Blake teams up with Milltag for a new kit collection

Clothing manufacturer Milltag have launched a limited edition kit with British artist Sir Peter Blake. Blake is best known for co-creating the iconic album cover of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, famed for its use of cut-outs and often mimicked.

Blake also worked on the art work for Do They Know It’s Christmas among many others singles and albums. His work in general marks him down as one of the best known British pop artists and was knighted in 2002 for his services to art. He was also a cyclists, having raced in his youth.

London clothing company Milltag is gradually making a name for itself with a growing list of collaborations – many of which you wouldn’t necessarily link to cycling – and creating some eye-catching kits. They currently have a TfL collection and have recently kits honouring the Pixies and Motorhead as well as US TV show Twin Peaks.

They are also the brand we worked with to produce our Heritage cycling kit celebrating our 130 year anniversary in 2021.

Founder of Milltag Ed Cowburn said; “Peter is an icon of modern British art. The chance to take his bold graphics and create a collection is an honour and one that I think is up there with anything Milltag has produced.”

“Blake said: My racing days are long gone, but I still keep up with cycling, watching it on the sidelines. I used some of my Dazzle imagery on these pieces and think they have worked well.”

The Peter Blake capsule collection comes as a complete kit which includes jersey, bib shorts, cap and snood. Available to buy from Milltag.cc.