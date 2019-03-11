Tech of the week: wider wheels, new shoes and Rapha custom kit

Also, our Tech of the Month video for March, with the Pinarello Prince and Spesh Exos shoes tested

Bontrager’s new gravel wheels and Time’s new shoes

In our Tech of the Month video, we’ve had a look at the £3300 Pinarello Prince. It looks like a Dogma – but does it ride like one? Watch to find out. We’ve also used Evoc’s bike travel bag and ridden the £475 DT Swiss Spline 23 wheels.

Also in the video, we’ve got our take on the 316g a pair Specialized S-Works Exos shoes.

In more footwear news, we’ve covered the launch of the Time Osmos shoes this week – the brand’s first new shoe model in nine years. Time has used 3D scans of over 3000 feet to tailor the fit to avoid pressure points and there are three models in the new range, with prices from £229 up to £329.

Bontrager has launched its Aeolus Pro 3V wheels this week. They come with the same aero carbon rim profile as its other Aeolus Pro wheels, but increase the rim’s internal width to 25mm. Designed for tyres of 32mm and up, they are aimed at the burgeoning gravel market as well as riders of road bikes with wider tyre clearance and cyclocrossers. They tip the scales at 1550g.

Rapha custom clothing and bling readers’ bikes

If you are looking for top notch custom kit for your club, there’s a new entrant in the field, with Rapha launching its custom design platform. Upload your design and you can get your very own Rapha kit, with a minimum order of five garments.

For some drool-worthy bikes, take a look at our new Rate My Bike – upload a shot of your machine for a chance to bag the title of most liked bike of the week. Flashy deep section wheels seem to have been a feature of the first week’s crop of hardware, but there’s a retro entry too.

Plus, there’s Sunday Trading and our other deals to tempt you again this week, including over a third off Castelli’s mid-range Velocissimo bib shorts, so you’re all ready for the next burst of summer weather.