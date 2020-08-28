The most up to date Tour de France Guide

This week's issue of Cycling Weekly is our bumper Tour de France special, the most up to date and in depth preview of the upcoming race that you can buy.

This years edition of the Tour de France is set to be a very strange race indeed. Run off in September at the end of summer could make things interesting if the weather in the mountains is as changeable as it can be at this time of year. Then there’s the lack of racing for everyone in the peloton in 2020. What will that mean when they get to the last week? Will anyone ride through the race with the poise and control that we’re used to seeing from the likes of Ineos over the years? I doubt it.

In the magazine this week we run the rule over the stages that will be crucial to the race for the yellow jersey with with maps and profiles of the major climbs where the race will be decided.

We also run down the teams giving you a guide to the competitors and their major domestiques form as the delayed race finally gets underway in Nice.

Plus, we take an in-depth look at the race’s key protagonists including defending champion Egan Bernal, bookies favourite Primoz Roglic and challengers such as Emmanuel Buchmann and Julian Alaphilippe.

One down side is that we’re going in to the race with no genuine British GC challenger for the first time since 2010, but at least there are two Brits making their debuts. Hugh Carthy and Connor Swift will both be riding in support of their leaders and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can do.

Inside the magazine this week

No Thomas, no Froome, no passengers

Preview: La Course this weekend

Inside the bunch: Simon Clarke

TdF: Everything you need to know:

The schedule

The stages

The contenders

The teams

Tech: Is this the new Canyon Aeroad

Tech: Everyday race tyres grouptest

Tech: Gear of the week includes Fizik Adaptive saddle and Rapha Pro Team Full Frame

Fitness: Can a quick nap help your recovery

My Fitness Challenge: Everesting reaches new heights

Dr Hutch on breaking his racing nerves free from their shackles

