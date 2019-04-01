This week’s best bikes from ‘Rate My Bike’ – S-Works Tarmac SL6, Merida Reacto 300 and more

We all love to talk about bikes, but now it's time to rate them

Whether it be be the latest piece of tech to roll off the factory line or a vintage racer that has been brought back to life, we all love to look after, improve, and at times show off our pride and joy.

Cycling Weekly has now created the platform for you to showcase your bikes, no matter its age, no matter its condition we want to see!

>>> This week’s best bikes from ‘Rate My Bike’ – Dassi Graphene Interceptor, Lamborghini Pinarello and more

Each week we will collate a selection of the best rated bikes for our best bike feature, with the highest rated bike winning ‘bike of the week’

So don’t be shy, join the Rate My Bike Facebook group and get involved.

1. Andrei Buletin’s Merida Reacto 300

Andrei claims this is his everyday workhorse, with a few upgrades.

2. Rupesh Kapadia’s Canyon Endurance 8.0

A true dark knight of the road.

3. Kurtis Mortimer’s Giant TCR advanced SL disc.

Kurtis has built his dream bike. Including a custom paint job, fully decked out with Ceramicspeed, Enve, Chris King and Shimano parts.

4. Daniel Guerra Bradford’s 1992 Specialized Epic Pro Carbon

We love a retro bike at Cycling Weekly and this early 90s Specialized with original Shimano 105 groupset hits the mark.

5. Candace Kennedy-Hess’ S-Works

If you are looking for a unique touch, this bike’s paint job has just the answer.

6. Bruce Bee’s Bianchi Oltre XR4 Tavolozza

Described as his dream bike, Bruce’s custom build Bianchi is the third that he owns, with this one being called “Dipsy”.

7. Mark David Heather’s Viner Setanta

Fresh from a race.

8. Kevin Addison’s Canyon Aeroad

Seeing as Kevin cycled from Lands End to John O’Groats in September on his Canyon, it’s no surprise he calls it his ‘trusty bike’.

9. Jon Mitchell’s De Rosa 888 Super King

Freshly built, Jon has just one word for his steed – Lush.

10. And finally this week’s winner is Sam Fox’s S-Works Tarmac SL6

It’s hard to pick apart a standard S-Works when you add on the lightweight Meilenstein wheels and Sram Etap, it is clear why the Rate My Bike community rated it so high.

Let us know what your think of the latest uploads and don’t forget to send us your own pictures on our ‘Rate My Bike’ page on Facebook and you could see it featured here next week.