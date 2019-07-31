Zwift confirmed as partner for the 2019 Rising Star at the Cycling Weekly Awards

The Rising Star in association with Zwift is the award for home-grown talent bound for the big leagues.

Last year’s Rising Star winner, Ethan Hayter has already had an outstanding 2019, winning the A Travers les Hauts stage race in France, two stages and the points jersey in the Baby Giro, and the U23 British national road title.

Zwift is the perfect partner for this award as they already have their own focus on unearthing a new crop of rising stars.

Last year, 35,000 men and women took part in Zwift Academy training programme, which rewards one woman a pro contract with CANYON//SRAM and one man with a space on the U23 Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka Continental Team.

Eric Min, Zwift CEO and Co-Founder at Zwift, said “Zwift Academy is a revolutionary means to uncover hidden cycling talent with the help of new technology. It’s been a huge pleasure to witness riders come through the program and achieve their dreams. Cycling Weekly’s Rising Star Award shares this same passion, where riders have the chance to build a career around their passion, talent and hard work. We are delighted to support the Rising Star Award and look forward to crowning a new winner on November 28.”

Both the Zwift Academy and the Cycling Weekly Awards are partnered with Qhubeka, a nonprofit donating bikes to communities in South Africa to connect people to schools, clinics, and jobs.

Riders to watch for Rising Star so far this year include Elynor Backstedt, Fred Wright, Matt Walls and Jake Stewart.

The Cycling Weekly Awards return to 8 Northumberland Avenue in 2019. The central London venue will again play host to the night of celebrations, this year on Thursday November 28.

Nominations are currently open for Club of the Year, Local Hero and Best Charitable Initiative.

Contact cwawards@ti-media.com for any queries or to reserve a table or seat.