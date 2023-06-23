Best Garmin and tech deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon has released the dates for its two day summer Prime Day sale: the 11th and 12th of July. Amazon will certainly be a great hunting ground for tech bargains - but the online retail giant has also been releasing some early deals and exclusive offers which are live right now.

Cycling tech can be pretty expensive. The best cycling computers, for example, can often set you back a few hundred pounds/dollars - so finding a good deal is paramount. There are some great deals to be had on Garmin products in both the US and UK, which for many, will be a strong contender if you are in the market for a new cycle computer or smartwatch.

More popular of recent, too, is capturing your riding on camera. Whether its with safety in mind, or just to remember the beautiful alpine descent from your most recent holiday, action cameras can be a great investment for keen riders - and there are some great deals up on Amazon's site.

Below are some of the early deals we have managed to hunt down on both the US and UK sites - but remember to check back with us, as we will continue to add the best money saving deals in the run up to the big Prime Day sale.

Best US tech deals

Garmin Edge 530: was $299.99 now $239.99 Back when we reviewed the Garmin Edge 530, we were impressed with the functionality it packs compared to many more expensive options on the market. Although it doesn't pack a touch screen, the Garmin Edge 530 is still one of the best cycle computers on the market.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: Was $599.99 now $419.99 The Fenix 6 pro packs a whole host of features beyond ride tracking, with TOPO mapping, fitness tracking and much more. The Fenix 6 pro impressed us when we reviewed it, with access to lots of different sports.

GoPro HERO11 Black: was $499.99 now $399.99 GoPro's Hero 11 Black features 'Hypersmooth 5.0' video, can take 27 megapixel still images and can automatically upload footage to the cloud with highlight videos while charging. It is certainly a contender for best action camera on the market.

Insta360 One X2: was $429.99 now $364.99 We reviewed the Insta360 Go 2 a little while back and were thoroughly impressed by its compact nature and versatility. The One X2 is packed with even more features, such as 'FlowState' stabilization and shoots 5.7k 360 video.

Best UK tech deals

Garmin Edge 130: was £169.99 now £129.99 When we reviewed the Edge 130 back in 2021, won our editor's choice award. Still one of best cycling computers on the market today, the Edge 130 is perfect for those looking for a compact, effective cycling computer.

Garmin Forerunner 245: Was £249.99 now £152.33 The Garmin Forerunner 245 provides heart rate and GPS tracking that can be used for a wide range of sports. This smartwatch can also store music and sits as one of the better value smartwatches in Garmin's range, even without a discount!