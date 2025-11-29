I'm not sure I could do without this coffee machine, and now it has 29% off this Black Friday weekend

What is it about cyclists and coffee that seem to mean the two things go hand in hand? Admittedly, this isn't a universal truism – I know numerous riders who shun the black stuff completely and yes, I mention them regularly in my prayers.

Black Friday Deal Save 29% Breville Barista Express: was $699 now $499 at Amazon There are two colour versions of the Barista Express on sale at Amazon right now, this silver one and the 'black sesame'. As well as brewing coffee you can of course foam your milk and, if you're skilled enough, created patterns in it, pro barista-style

Of course, coffee is popular anyway. It's not just a cyclist thing, as evidenced by the fact that pretty much every other shop on my local high street (and probably yours) serves it.

But somehow for us bike riders it's just a perfect fit. Drinking a cup of joe is something pleasant to do before your ride, or during it, or after it – and if you really want to live dangerously, all three.

If you venture into the world of espresso there is also a very nerdy yet very fun component to it, involving weights, measurements, timings – just like cycling in fact.

And then of course there is the excuse to have a shiny bit of kit in the corner of your kitchen as well as your garage, and another way to bore your friends to tears. Perfect.

Talking of shiny bits of kit, one of the industry's most popular machines, the Breville / Sage Barista Express, has some great discounts going on this Black Friday weekend, and is reduced on Amazon (US) from $699 to $499, and on Amazon UK from £629 to £449 – a 29% discount in both cases.

For most coffee drinkers – including nerdy espresso fiends – the Barista Express is all the coffee machine you'll ever need. Yes, I have one myself and I use it daily, more than once – I love it.

I'd compare it to a $/£5K road bike – it's a serious bit of kit and is everything most of us will ever need. It's well beyond your basic item in both capability and price and while you could spend more if you wanted to hit pro level, nobody's ever going to pretend it doesn't do a great job.

From bean to cup, the Barista Express does everything, but not in an automatic, one-button-push kind of way. By requiring a reasonable level of input, it satisfies the nerd in us all. In order to get the best coffee you can, you'll need to set the fineness of the grind – and the amount. And you'll also need to adjust the tamping pressure and… well, it goes on.

It's a labour of love. A bit like cycling really. But setting up your perfect brew is only half the fun – the other half is, of course, drinking it. And then riding your bike.

