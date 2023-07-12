Our top 3 bike computer deals - hot picks from Prime day 2023
We’ve selected our biggest and best bike computer discounts on Amazon'Prime Day deals - including Garmin and Wahoo
Amazon Prime Day 2023 continues until the end of today - Wednesday July 12.
While it's fair to say that the deals haven't been as plentiful as in the past, resulting in a smaller than usual selection here, we've still found some genuine bargains for anyone looking for one of the best bike computers from Garmin and Wahoo.
Below you'll find our three best deals for both the US and UK, with all of them featuring significant savings.
Remember you’ll need an Amazon Prime Day account to access the best deals, which you can sign up to (and immediately cancel) over here.
Best US cycling computer deals
Garmin Edge 530:
was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon
If you're happy using buttons and can do without a touchscreen, the Edge 530 might be all the computer you need.
Yes, it's been supplanted in the Edge hierarchy by the newer 540 but it still has loads of great features, from easy-to-use mapping to a not unsubstantial 12-hour battery life. When coupled with a $50 saving it starts to look like a really good deal - we were certainly impressed when we reviewed the Garmin Edge 530 on its release.
Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt V2:
was $279.99, now $220.18 at Amazon
The Bolt V2 features in our guide to the best cycling computers - and with good reason. It's a little cheaper than both the Garmin Edge 530 and the Hammerhead Karoo 2 and is delivered in an aero-friendly design that's still easy to read out on the road. Battery life is a claimed 15 hours while it's also Strava Live enabled and comes loaded with 15 country maps.
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus cycle computer:
was $559.40 now $398.99 at Amazon
Garmin's Edge 1030 Plus is designed for those who require a large touchscreen - whether its using it as GPS unit, with easy to follow maps, or as training aid, where you can view lots of data at once, the 3.5" screen makes it a breeze.
With the release of the 1040, the 1030 has dropped a rung in Garmin's Edge line-up, many which feature in our guide to the the best bike computers. It's still's a feature-packed unit though, and is now available at significant discount this Amazon Prime Day.
Best UK cycling computer deals
Garmin Edge 530:
was £259.99 now £159.99 at Amazon
The release of the Edge 540 means its predecessor, the Edge 530, is now available at greatly reduced prices - for this year's Amazon Prime Day that means a saving of £100.
While it's been superseded in Garmin's Edge hierarchy the 530 still has plenty to offer. The mapping facility is easy to use and follow, while decent battery life makes it a solid option for adventure cyclists - both features which become even more attractive given this level of discount.
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bike computer:
was £519.99, now £299.99 at Wiggle
The Edge 1030 Plus has recently been overtaken in Garmin's Edge line-up by the 1040. However, it still packs quite the punch, especially if you're after a large head unit.
The generous 3.5" touchscreen makes the Edge 1030 Plus a smart choice for those who regularly use the mapping facilities. It's also ideally suited to those who like to track their ride data and plan their training. Add in the 24-hour battery life and the 42% reduction in price and it adds up to an impressive looking deal.
Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt V2 bundle:
was £329.99, now £285.72 at Amazon
Given that this is the latest version of Wahoo's Bolt, the saving of just under £50 represents a good deal. The bundle means you not only get the impressive Elemnt Bolt V2 head unit, which we rated highly, but also a heart rate monitor and speed cadence sensors. Together the package allows you to track and monitor your training and performance effectively.
Interested in more cycling-related deals? We’ve collated the best deals on bike computers, smartwatches and heart rate monitors in our Amazon Prime Day tech deals hub page. For bib shorts and jerseys, those are in our Amazon Prime Day cycling clothing deals. Headphones for indoor training are in the eponymous Amazon Prime Day headphone deals hub page. Finally, for everything all-in-one-place, you can find our main Amazon Prime Day hub page over here.
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
-
-
Best exercise bike deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023: what I would buy and why
I've handpicked the best exercise bike deals from across retailers this Amazon's Prime Day 2023 for a good mix of cheap and cheerful spin bikes to tech-heavy Peloton and alternatives that I would actually buy
By Hannah Bussey • Published
-
Ask a cycling coach: 'What are the most effective workouts for raising FTP?'
A variety of factors determine the maximum power you can put out for an hour - we take you through how to improve each in turn
By James Spragg • Published
-
Best exercise bike deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023: what I would buy and why
I've handpicked the best exercise bike deals from across retailers this Amazon's Prime Day 2023 for a good mix of cheap and cheerful spin bikes to tech-heavy Peloton and alternatives that I would actually buy
By Hannah Bussey • Published
-
Save on Garmin and Wahoo computers - here's our top picks of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2023
We’ve pulled out the biggest and best discounts from Amazon's Prime Day deals - including bike computers, smartwatches (and more!)
By Joe Baker • Last updated
-
Castelli, Pearl Izumi and more - Amazon Prime Day 2023 cycling clothes deals
There aren't many cycling clothing brands on Amazon - we've picked out the best and shopped around for the rest. You're guaranteed to find a bargain
By Luke Friend • Last updated
-
Save on Apple and Beats - 17 of the best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals 2023
Listen to music, podcasts and get the most out of your indoor riding with our pick of the best Prime Day headphone deals 2023
By Luke Friend • Last updated
-
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 cycling deals handpicked by us
We've searched high and low to find the very best cycling deals from Amazon's Prime Day sales event - now on
By Stefan Abram • Last updated