Plastic water bottles make everything taste horrible, this Black Friday deal helped me take the plunge and try steel

The idea of insulated bottles is appealing, so with 26% off at Amazon, I thought I'd give them a try

stainless steel cycling bidons from camelback in green. Fitted to an enve road bike and in zipp bottle cages
Stainless steel cycling bottles is this the future?
(Image credit: Camelback)
By
published

The pro-peloton uses over 600,000 plastic water bottles a year. Some claim to be biodegradable, but, it's still plastic usage and who knows how long it'll take to break them down. Keen to seek alternatives, I've been thinking a lot about stainless steel alternatives, lately. So, with this Black Friday Camelback deal on the Podium Steel tantalisingly appealing, I've made the switch.

US:

US: CamelBak Podium Steel Insulated 18oz - Was $35 Now $25.99

UK: CamelBak Podium Steel Insulated 500ml - Was £29.95 Now $24.50

The 500ml/18oz bottle features Camleback's high-flow cap meaning no need to squeeze. Its double-wall insulated shell is claimed to keep water cold for up to 14 hours.

US: CamelBak Podium Steel Insulated 22oz - Was $40 Now $29.99

UK: CamelBak Podium Steel Insulated 650ml - Was £33.95 Now $28.00

Camelback claims its 220z/650ml stainless steel podium bottle keeps water cold for 18 hours and is optimized to fit perfectly into a bottle cage without any issues. It also features their popular high-flow cap as you are unlikely to be able to squeeze these.

