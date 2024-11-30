Plastic water bottles make everything taste horrible, this Black Friday deal helped me take the plunge and try steel

The pro-peloton uses over 600,000 plastic water bottles a year. Some claim to be biodegradable, but, it's still plastic usage and who knows how long it'll take to break them down. Keen to seek alternatives, I've been thinking a lot about stainless steel alternatives, lately. So, with this Black Friday Camelback deal on the Podium Steel tantalisingly appealing, I've made the switch.

US:

CamelBak Podium Steel Insulated 18oz - Was $35 Now $25.99

CamelBak Podium Steel Insulated 22oz - Was $40 Now $29.99

UK:

While the UK deals aren't quite as healthy as the US, you can still find up to 17% off select colours at Amazon UK.

CamelBak Podium Steel Insulated 500ml - Was £29.95 Now $24.50

CamelBak Podium Steel Insulated 650ml - Was £ 33.95 Now $28.00

I have had my reservations about steel bottles in the past. But, they're silly really, when I have already made the swap elsewhere in my life.

Firstly, there is the issue of fitting them in your bottle cage. The beauty of a plastic one is it always fits and if it doesn't at least it's malleable. Then there is the elephant in the room: the weight.

These Camelback ones are 350 grams each in the 22oz size. Thats immediately 700 grams added to your bike before you even set off. People spend serious cash to save that kinda of weight. I am not really selling them to you, am I?

So, why have I decided to make the switch now? Other than a healthy Black Friday discount, of course.

For me, it's all about the taste. The more I use stainless steel cups and bottles, the more I notice how plasticky it tastes when I don't. Water isn't my favourite thing to drink in the first place, so anything I can do to make it palatable, the better. And, long term, these are clearly more beneficial for the environment.

