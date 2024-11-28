I'm not buying my daughter this Black Friday Knog Blinder 900 bike light deal for Christmas, I'm giving it to her now

The Black Friday deals are so impressive that I'm not waiting any longer

The Knog Blinder front light attached to handlebars
(Image credit: Future)
Hannah Bussey
By
published

I've always been well aware of the importance of using quality bike lights when riding at dusk or night. However, after reading Cycling Weekly's recent feature, which asked if cyclists should be using daytime running lights, I'm even more convinced that we need to run powerful lights no matter what time of day we ride.

With my daughter not long turned 10-years-old, we've only just begun to venture out for more road rides, meaning that she now needs her own set of bike lights, and this Black Friday is the perfect time to snap up the Knog Blinder 900 as her ideal first bike light.

Knog Blinder 900 front light

Knog Blinder 900 front light

USA: $79.95 $59.96 at Knog - save $19.99

UK: £80 £51.20 at Sigma Sports - save £28.80

Great for getting on/off between charges with a robust design. The USB-C charge front light is quick and easy to use and makes running a bike light day or night incredibly simple.

