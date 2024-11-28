I'm not buying my daughter this Black Friday Knog Blinder 900 bike light deal for Christmas, I'm giving it to her now

I've always been well aware of the importance of using quality bike lights when riding at dusk or night. However, after reading Cycling Weekly's recent feature, which asked if cyclists should be using daytime running lights, I'm even more convinced that we need to run powerful lights no matter what time of day we ride.

With my daughter not long turned 10-years-old, we've only just begun to venture out for more road rides, meaning that she now needs her own set of bike lights, and this Black Friday is the perfect time to snap up the Knog Blinder 900 as her ideal first bike light.

For the last month, any of her purchasing requests have been met with "stick it on your Christmas list", but I'm not waiting for Santa to deliver this - I'm giving her the Knog Blinder 900 front light now.

The Be Bright Wear A Light, movement created by former WorldTour professional Rachel Neylan, has also pressed home the importance of being seen on the road.

This light emits - as the name would suggest, 900 lumens. That's plenty to see on unlit roads, and of course lower powered modes are included for use when streetlights provide more visibility. I love the simplicity of this light, it's easy to get on and off the bike, which means she can take responsibility for its charging from the start, building a lifelong healthy independence habit.

It also has a super robust design, and if there's one thing you need with a ten-year-old, it's the ability to withstand being dropped.

When we reviewed the Knog Blinder 900, we did find that it was a little expensive when compared to other lights on the market, but these price drops mean that it suddenly shifted into the great value bracket.