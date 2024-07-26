Ribble Cycles looking to capitalise on 'big summer of sport' with 30% off highly-rated models

Ribble Cycles announced this week that new lines have been added to its 'Summer Sale'. Looking to capitalise on the buzz around the Olympics, and the successful launch of their new All Road model, Ribble now has up to 30% off models that include a few we at Cycling Weekly rate very highly. These include the Endurance SL and the Hybrid AL E.

Ribble Cycles is a direct-to-consumer brand, the second to launch a big sale this week - earlier, we reported on the best deals in the Rapha 'summer sale'. With this frequency of deals, we always try to bring you genuinely good offers here at Cycling Weekly. Ribble often features heavily in our 'Best of' guides. For example, the Gravel Al Sport can be found in our Best gravel bike guide and, over the years, we have awarded them multiple Editor's Choice Awards.

Ribble Cycles Summer Sale Our Pick Of The Best...

Best Gravel Bike Pick

Ribble Cycles CGR Ti Enthusiast 105 Di2 was £3899 Now £2699 Titanium (Ti) is an expensive material that's incredibly difficult to craft a mass-produced bike from. Typically, frames alone can cost more than than an aluminium or even carbon full-bike build from brands such as Ribble. So what's the catch? None, really. Because Ribble operates as a direct-to-consumer brand they have much lower overheads than their distributed competitors. This enable them to build in titanium, and spec components from respected names such as Mavic, Selle Italia and Schwalbe. Ti bikes tend to stand the test of time better than their carbon siblings, so considering the CGR Ti has bang-up-to-date Shimano Di2, this model has some years before it looks dated or parts become scarce. We have yet to test a CGR Ti but we have ridden the CGR in its aluminium-framed version, a previous Editor's Choice Award Winner. The Ti shares near identical geometry, so it should be as good as, if not better.

Best Road Bike Pick

Ribble Cycles R872 Disc Shimano Tiagra was £1599 Now £1099 The R782 is an enduring name in the Ribble Cycles range, having been around since 2013. In those 10+ years, it has always represented excellent value, specifically with the aim of offering carbon frames at more affordable prices. We loved the rim brake-equipped R782 which received an Editor's Choice Award from us in 2020. Surprisingly, that bike shares identity geometry with the current disc-equipped model. If it ain't broke don't fix it. The only 'red flag' with the previous model was poor braking performance from a low-quality rim brake caliper. That will be no issue for this Shimano Tiagra-equipped model with hydraulic disc brakes.

Best E-Bike Pick

Ribble Cycles Hybrid AL e - Fully Loaded was £2699 Now £2199 When we reviewed the Hybrid Al E back in 2020, James Bracey couldn't find a single reason to avoid this e-bike: "With a superb frame, quality motor system and really decent parts the Ribble Hybrid AL e certainly offers almost unbeatable value when compared to its rivals." Not much else we can add to that, other than it's a pretty good-looking bike too. Over the years, I have tested pretty much all the main e-bike manufacturers' systems and I am always impressed by the Mahle X35 . It is by far the most reliable in my experience, thanks to its simplicity, with nearly all the electronics in the battery or the rear hub, linked by a single cable. If it ever goes wrong Mahle has always been spot-on with support. If I had to pick one hole, on-the-road punctures can be a bit tricky but Ribble has tried to mitigate that by specifying a Schwalbe Marathon tyre, known for its protection and durability. Read the full Ribble Hybrid AL e review

Ribble Cycles Sale FAQ

When will the Ribble Cycles sale end?

No word on this from Ribble, we will keep this page up to date if we hear any news. As with most sales, it will end eventually as the stocks become limited or a required target has been hit by the brand.

Will other models be added to the sale?

Again no word on this from Ribble at this time, but it's highly possible as they added new lines just this week (wk beg. 22nd July). It's worth checking back here on a regular basis to see if the bike you are interested in receives a discount.

Can I get discounted bikes on finance and Cyclescheme?

As far as we can tell all bikes in the summer sale can be purchased on both finance and using a Cyclescheme voucher. However, we recommend you check this with Ribble's customer service team first.