Save 27% on the Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer this Amazon Prime Day
The £68 saving makes one of the best Garmin computers even more loveable
Considered one of the best cycling GPS computers - and indeed the most widely used, according to Strava data - we're delighted to see that there's a great 27% saving on the Garmin Edge 530 this Amazon Prime day.
This unit is well loved by many riders, due to its ability to track all the crucial riding metrics as well as providing excellent navigation capabilities, for a fraction of the price of some of the range toppers.
I've had a look at alternative online retailers and have found this Amazon deal the cheapest currently available.
Garmin Edge 530: was £249.99 now £181.99 at Amazon
The small but mighty 530 GPS bike computer has many the same functions, data gathering and navigating capabilities as range topping bike computers, but for a fraction of the price.
Here at Cycling Weekly, we've always been big fans of the small but perfectly formed Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer, finding it intuitive to use and capable of capturing all the riding metrics we could ever need. All of this makes it one of the best cycling computers all round.
Celebrating its half-decade in cycling this year, it might be one of the older GPS bike computers on the market, but we keep returning to this value for money option, as we're yet to find a competitor that can challenge it on a 'price to feature' ratio.
And we're not alone. Statistics released just earlier this year revealed that the humble Garmin Edge 530 is still the most used cycling computer on Strava.
It does forgo touchscreen technology, opting for simple button controls, which are often a preference to many, especially when wearing gloves.
Summarising why it's such a go-to for many riders, CW Tech Writer Joe Baker found it has "capabilities for GPS navigation, ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, and various metrics for analysing climbs and even trail riding inside the Garmin Edge 530, all housed inside an IPX7 body with a 2.6" colour screen".
We're still hailing it as the best value cycling computer, and that was before the 27% discount was applied, so this really is a great value deal.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.
Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.
For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas.
She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection.
-
-
I'm using a 40% Amazon Prime Day discount on a Gore jacket to start the family's winter gravel gear collection
Amazon has 40% off the GORE WEAR Spirit Jacket
By Hannah Bussey Published
-
Wahoo slashes prices on Amazon Prime Day, with up to 27% off on top-rated turbo trainers and accessories
Amazon Prime Days are upon us, and Wahoo has discounts across the range. Including 15% off the KICKR Snap and all the accessories, you need to start training indoors this winter.
By Matt Ischt-Barnard Published