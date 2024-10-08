Save 27% on the Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer this Amazon Prime Day

The £68 saving makes one of the best Garmin computers even more loveable

Considered one of the best cycling GPS computers - and indeed the most widely used, according to Strava data - we're delighted to see that there's a great 27% saving on the Garmin Edge 530 this Amazon Prime day.

This unit is well loved by many riders, due to its ability to track all the crucial riding metrics as well as providing excellent navigation capabilities, for a fraction of the price of some of the range toppers.

Garmin Edge 530: was £249.99 now £181.99

The small but mighty 530 GPS bike computer has many the same functions, data gathering and navigating capabilities as range topping bike computers, but for a fraction of the price.

Hannah Bussey
Hannah Bussey

Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.

Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.

For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas. 

She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection. 

