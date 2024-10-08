Save 27% on the Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer this Amazon Prime Day

Considered one of the best cycling GPS computers - and indeed the most widely used, according to Strava data - we're delighted to see that there's a great 27% saving on the Garmin Edge 530 this Amazon Prime day.

This unit is well loved by many riders, due to its ability to track all the crucial riding metrics as well as providing excellent navigation capabilities, for a fraction of the price of some of the range toppers.

I've had a look at alternative online retailers and have found this Amazon deal the cheapest currently available.

Here at Cycling Weekly, we've always been big fans of the small but perfectly formed Garmin Edge 530 GPS bike computer, finding it intuitive to use and capable of capturing all the riding metrics we could ever need. All of this makes it one of the best cycling computers all round.

Celebrating its half-decade in cycling this year, it might be one of the older GPS bike computers on the market, but we keep returning to this value for money option, as we're yet to find a competitor that can challenge it on a 'price to feature' ratio.

The Garmin Edge 530. Though she be but little she is fierce (Image credit: Future)

And we're not alone. Statistics released just earlier this year revealed that the humble Garmin Edge 530 is still the most used cycling computer on Strava.

It does forgo touchscreen technology, opting for simple button controls, which are often a preference to many, especially when wearing gloves.

Summarising why it's such a go-to for many riders, CW Tech Writer Joe Baker found it has "capabilities for GPS navigation, ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity, and various metrics for analysing climbs and even trail riding inside the Garmin Edge 530, all housed inside an IPX7 body with a 2.6" colour screen".

We're still hailing it as the best value cycling computer, and that was before the 27% discount was applied, so this really is a great value deal.