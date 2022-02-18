The Best Presidents Day Cycling Deals 2022

If the cold weather has you dreaming of sunny spring rides, you can start gearing up by taking advantage of these Presidents Day cycling deals.

We've rounded up deals on electronics from Wahoo and GoPro as well equipment and outerwear to help you brave the elements as you wait for spring.

Where are the best Presidents Day Cycling deals?

There are quite a few sales going on all week.

Jenson USA: Jenson USA has rolled out its Presidents Day Sale with deals on complete bikes, components, apparel and accessories. Shop the Presidents Day Sale on Jenson USA.

Competitive Cyclist: Competitive Cyclist is celebrating Presidents Day with discounts of up to 50-percent during its semi-annual sale. There are many great deals on the best brands in cycling. Shop the Competitive Cyclist Presidents Day deals.

REI: The outdoor equipment experts at REI have discounts of up to 70-percent of cycling accessories at the REI Outlet. Shop the REI Outlet deals.

The Best Presidents Day Cycling Deals

We've curated our favorite Presidents Day deals for cyclist.

GoPro HERO10 Black Camera: was $500.00, now $449.99 - Save 10% at REI All-out speed and ultimate ease come together in the most powerful GoPro ever. The HERO10 Black camera. Its powerful GP2 chip helps you capture every epic moment with smooth, stunning clarity. The HERO10 can take crisp 23MP photos and shoot 4K videos at a blazing 120-FPS for amazingly smooth footage.

Pearl iZUMi Men's Pro Road Bibs: was $210.00, now $157.50 - Save 25% at Competitive Cyclist When you know you're in for a long day in the saddle, grab the Pro Bib Short from Pearl Izumi and you can rest assured knowing that you'll be comfortable for the duration of the ride. Crafted with highly technical fabrics and a refined fit, the Pro Bib Short simply disappears and lets you focus on the road ahead.

Pearl iZUMi Women's Pro Road Bibs: was $210.00, now $157.50 - Save 25% at Competitive Cyclist Pearl Izumi outfitted this bib short with its supportive, breathable, and women's-specific PRO Escape 1:1 chamois and ultra-soft Italian PRO Transfer fabric creating a short that will be your go-to throughout the season. Up top, the wide, laser cut bib straps sit softly against your body, resisting twisting and binding for a comfortable, supportive fit.

Wahoo Fitness KICKR Core Bike Trainer: was 900.00, now $749.99 - Save 17% at REI Realistic, accurate and almost silent, the KICKR Core bike trainer offers legendary Wahoo performance in a simplified design. Its 12-pound flywheel emulates the inertia and feeling of riding outdoors. This is your gateway to training in the world of Zwift.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159.00, now $98.98 - Save 38% at Amazon Wireless earbuds are a great companion for indoor training sessions. The second-generation Airpods have 24-hours total listening time and include the charging case.

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracking smartwatch: was 179.95, now $119.25 - Save 34% at Amazon Redefine your daily routine with Fitbit Charge 5, an advanced fitness, health, sleep and stress tracker that shows you whether you're ready to work out or should prioritize recovery. See your real-time pace and distance without your phone using built-in GPS during outdoor activity, then see a map of your workout route in the Fitbit app

Giro Aether Spherical MIPS: was $349.95, now $189.95 - Save 46% at Competitive Cyclist The Aether is one of our favorite helmets for its clean looks and excellent fit. The most revolutionary feature on the Aether is the all-new MIPS Spherical protection system that takes the MIPS slip-plane protection system to the next level. For a limited time, you can save on select sizes and colorways.

Assos Women's UMA GT Evo Short-Sleeve Jersey: was $119, now $34.97 - Save 71% at Competitive Cyclist Blending the ultimate in comfort and performance, the UMA GT Evo Short-Sleeve Jersey features lightweight, breathable materials to keep you cool for pedaling in hot weather. Type.112 material reduces odor and offers UPF35 sun protection, while side mesh panels allow heat to escape when pushing to beat your PR. Sizes and colors are limited so act fast!

100% Speedcoupe SL Sunglasses: was $155.00, now $93.00 - Save 40% at Jenson USA The little brother of 100%'s iconic Speedcraft Glasses, the Speedcouple SL features more streamlining and and a less bulky fit. Comfortable rubber fittings keep the glasses secure on rough rides, and interchangeable lenses come in a variety of colors and lighting options.