The HoverAir X1 drone is at its lowest price ever and you can still get it before Christmas with Amazon Prime

Amazon UK has 24% off the HoverAir X1, a jersey pocket-sized drone that will capture stunning images as you pedal away below

The HoverAir X1 self-flying video drone
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
By
published

This lightweight, pocket-sized drone is ideal for cyclists, outdoor enthusiasts and families wanting to capture time spent together during special events such as Christmas. The HOVERAir X1 is now 24% off at Amazon UK and, if you have Prime, you can still get it for the big day.

A similar offer is available in the US with Amazon Coupons, reducing the price by $100 from $399 to $299. It may be too late for Christmas delivery in the US, but why not treat yourself, making it your New Year's resolution to capture more adventures in 2025?

HOVERAir X1 Drone: Was £395, now £299 | Save 24% at Amazon UK

Currently at its lowest price ever at just £299. This deal is on the Combo bundle, which includes the HOVERAir X1 drone, storage bag, two batteries and a dual battery charging hub.

Read our full HoverAir X1 Drone review

View Deal
HOVERAir X1 Drone: Was $399, now $299 | Save $100 with Amazon US Coupons

The Combo bundle is also discounted at Amazon US by $100/25% with coupons. It may not be with you in time for Christmas, but you should have it in time to capture your adventures throughout January and the rest of 2025.

Read our full HoverAir X1 Drone review

View Deal

