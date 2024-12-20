The HoverAir X1 drone is at its lowest price ever and you can still get it before Christmas with Amazon Prime

This lightweight, pocket-sized drone is ideal for cyclists, outdoor enthusiasts and families wanting to capture time spent together during special events such as Christmas. The HOVERAir X1 is now 24% off at Amazon UK and, if you have Prime, you can still get it for the big day.

A similar offer is available in the US with Amazon Coupons, reducing the price by $100 from $399 to $299. It may be too late for Christmas delivery in the US, but why not treat yourself, making it your New Year's resolution to capture more adventures in 2025?

HOVERAir X1 Drone: Was £395, now £299 | Save 24% at Amazon UK Currently at its lowest price ever at just £299. This deal is on the Combo bundle, which includes the HOVERAir X1 drone, storage bag, two batteries and a dual battery charging hub. Read our full HoverAir X1 Drone review

HOVERAir X1 Drone: Was $399, now $299 | Save $100 with Amazon US Coupons The Combo bundle is also discounted at Amazon US by $100/25% with coupons. It may not be with you in time for Christmas, but you should have it in time to capture your adventures throughout January and the rest of 2025. Read our full HoverAir X1 Drone review

When Cycling Weekly US Editor Rook put the HOVERAir through its paces earlier this year she had this to say: "If you're looking for new ways to capture your cycling content and have an interest in photography or videography, the HoverAir X1 is a highly user-friendly device with a compact, lightweight design that's really fun to play with."

The HoverAir X1 sure is a tiny package (Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

The HOVERAir X1 is absolutely tiny, standing just 13cm tall and weighing only 125 grams, making it perfect for slipping into a jersey pocket. The X1 is kept in the air by four equally tiny propellers housed within its folding frame for protection. With a built-in gimbal-mounted camera the X1 is capable of capturing high-quality HDR Video of 2.7K at 30fps.

Operating the HOVERAir couldn't be easier. Just select the appropriate flight pattern and, within three seconds, this little drone will take off from the palm of your hand.

The X1 has seven flight modes, five for video and two for photography including follow, birds-eye view, side track and orbit. Dolly track front view mode keeps the moving rider centred in the frame. Impressive.

With a max speed of 13mph/20kph the X1 may not be the fastest drone out there, but it is the perfect tool for capturing incredible scenery on epic climbs or for showing off the technicality of the terrain you tackled on your latest adventure.