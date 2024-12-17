The Kask Protone helmet saved my life and it's got a massive 56% off in this Christmas cycling deal

What says you love the cyclist in your life more than gifting them a new cycling helmet at Christmas?

Right now, in the Sigma Sports Christmas Sale, you can bag an incredible discount of up to 56%, on the Kask Protone Icon helmet. It means you can grab it for just £107 – with a whopping £138 off its list price of £245.

This discount caught my eye as the Protone helmet quite literally saved my life during a high-speed crash. So in my opinion, it's one of the best bike helmets for road cyclists you can get.

I have nothing but praise for the Kask Protone helmet and therefore, can't recommend it enough for anyone looking for a road or gravel helmet this Christmas.

Kask Protone Icon Helmet: Was £245, now £107 at Sigma Sports I've crash test-proven the Kask Protone and it's available at Sigma Sports in the Matte Olive Green option with a massive 56% discount, sized S-L. There are plenty of other colour options at various discounts but the on-trend Matt Olive Green has the best discount. This is a brilliant highly recommended all-rounder at a great price worth grabbing fast as a last-minute Christmas present or a treat to yourself. Read our Kask Protone Icon review.

I've tested many helmets over the years including the more expensive Kask Elemento and thankfully you rarely need to actually crash-test them. As for the Kask Protone though, I unfortunately put it through the ultimate test. While out riding with friends, I clipped the rider's wheel in front and hit the road at somewhere north of 35 kph. The Protone soaked up the full force, and the result was minor injuries for me, with the unfortunate helmet paying the ultimate price.

The destroyed Protone now hangs in my garage as a reminder, with Kask having kindly replaced the helmet like for like. It's not the Kask official policy, but they do offer a percentage crash discount which is always handy, and you can always ask the question on a replacement too.

I got to experience the Kask Protone's life-saving crash protection up close and personal (Image credit: Paul Brett)

If a helmet isn't on your festive shopping list, then our Christmas Gift Guide 2024 has some great options for gifting the cyclist in your life something they'll love.