The Kask Protone helmet saved my life and it's got a massive 56% off in this Christmas cycling deal

Paul Brett riding in the Kask Protone helmet on the Bealach na Ba in Scotland
(Image credit: Cameron Prentice)
Paul Brett
By
published

What says you love the cyclist in your life more than gifting them a new cycling helmet at Christmas?

Right now, in the Sigma Sports Christmas Sale, you can bag an incredible discount of up to 56%, on the Kask Protone Icon helmet. It means you can grab it for just £107 – with a whopping £138 off its list price of £245.

I've crash test-proven the Kask Protone and it's available at Sigma Sports in the Matte Olive Green option with a massive 56% discount, sized S-L. There are plenty of other colour options at various discounts but the on-trend Matt Olive Green has the best discount. This is a brilliant highly recommended all-rounder at a great price worth grabbing fast as a last-minute Christmas present or a treat to yourself.

Read our Kask Protone Icon review.

