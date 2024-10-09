Amazon Prime Big Deals Day strikes again, with this Echelon Smart exercise bike nearly $700 cheaper than a Peloton

We consider Echelon Smart Connect one of the best exercise bikes, and also a great Peloton alternative, mirroring many of the more expensive competitor's features, such as online classes, community, and trainers which should keep you motivated when riding at home.

This 25% saving takes the price down to just over half the price of a Peloton bike, and it even gifts you a month of free membership to the Echelon Fit App.

Echelon Smart Connect exercise bike: was $999 now $749.99 at Amazon Save 25% on the Echelon Smart Connect exercise bike, which features a heavy magnetic flywheel and manual resistance adjustment to make workouts as hard as you need to. The deal also comes with a one-month free membership to the Premium Echelon App, for all the coached classes and immersive riding experiences.

Finding the motivation and accountability to ride at home can be challenging, which is why the likes of Zwift and Peloton are such big hits with their immersive and live-coached classes.

But for me, the initial outlay and ongoing monthly fees can make it cost-prohibitive, which is why I have always been a big fan of the Echelon exercise bikes, finding it one of the best peloton alternatives.

The Smart Connect is a more basic of the Echelon bikes, but with that comes the perks that you don't need to find a plug socket, allowing you to keep and store the bike anywhere in the house or garage, and you use your own tablet or phone to access the Echelon Fit App.

The weighty flywheel is controlled using a dial on the downtube, allowing you to select one of 32 levels, for the exact resistance you need for your workout.

Doing away with onboard screens and remote resistance adjustments massively helps keep the price down, and with this $250 saving it's become even more accessible.

Maintaining the monthly membership is optional, but if you decide to carry on, prices start from just $11.99. If you don't, the bike will still work perfectly fine (and you get to choose the soundtrack to work out too)!

The bike comes with dual-sided compatible SPD pedals and toe clips, and the riding dimensions range from seat/handlebar lowest - 52.36" x 19.88" x 50.39", to seat/handlebar highest - 57.87" x 19.88" x 54.92". Add to this a high 300-pound weight limit, and it should be versatile enough for the full family to join in.