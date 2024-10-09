Amazon Prime Big Deals Day strikes again, with this Echelon Smart exercise bike nearly $700 cheaper than a Peloton

Save 25% on the Echelon Smart indoor cycle trainer with interactive classes from the comfort of your own home

The Echelon Smart Connect trainer on a white background
(Image credit: Amazon)
Hannah Bussey
By
published

We consider Echelon Smart Connect one of the best exercise bikes, and also a great Peloton alternative, mirroring many of the more expensive competitor's features, such as online classes, community, and trainers which should keep you motivated when riding at home.

This 25% saving takes the price down to just over half the price of a Peloton bike, and it even gifts you a month of free membership to the Echelon Fit App.

Echelon Smart Connect exercise bike:was $999now $749.99 at Amazon

Echelon Smart Connect exercise bike: was $999 now $749.99 at Amazon

Save 25% on the Echelon Smart Connect exercise bike, which features a heavy magnetic flywheel and manual resistance adjustment to make workouts as hard as you need to. The deal also comes with a one-month free membership to the Premium Echelon App, for all the coached classes and immersive riding experiences.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hannah Bussey
Hannah Bussey

Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.

Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.

For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas. 

She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection. 

Latest
You might also like