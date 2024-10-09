Amazon Prime Big Deals Day strikes again, with this Echelon Smart exercise bike nearly $700 cheaper than a Peloton
Save 25% on the Echelon Smart indoor cycle trainer with interactive classes from the comfort of your own home
We consider Echelon Smart Connect one of the best exercise bikes, and also a great Peloton alternative, mirroring many of the more expensive competitor's features, such as online classes, community, and trainers which should keep you motivated when riding at home.
This 25% saving takes the price down to just over half the price of a Peloton bike, and it even gifts you a month of free membership to the Echelon Fit App.
Echelon Smart Connect exercise bike: was $999 now $749.99 at Amazon
Save 25% on the Echelon Smart Connect exercise bike, which features a heavy magnetic flywheel and manual resistance adjustment to make workouts as hard as you need to. The deal also comes with a one-month free membership to the Premium Echelon App, for all the coached classes and immersive riding experiences.
Finding the motivation and accountability to ride at home can be challenging, which is why the likes of Zwift and Peloton are such big hits with their immersive and live-coached classes.
But for me, the initial outlay and ongoing monthly fees can make it cost-prohibitive, which is why I have always been a big fan of the Echelon exercise bikes, finding it one of the best peloton alternatives.
The Smart Connect is a more basic of the Echelon bikes, but with that comes the perks that you don't need to find a plug socket, allowing you to keep and store the bike anywhere in the house or garage, and you use your own tablet or phone to access the Echelon Fit App.
The weighty flywheel is controlled using a dial on the downtube, allowing you to select one of 32 levels, for the exact resistance you need for your workout.
Doing away with onboard screens and remote resistance adjustments massively helps keep the price down, and with this $250 saving it's become even more accessible.
Maintaining the monthly membership is optional, but if you decide to carry on, prices start from just $11.99. If you don't, the bike will still work perfectly fine (and you get to choose the soundtrack to work out too)!
The bike comes with dual-sided compatible SPD pedals and toe clips, and the riding dimensions range from seat/handlebar lowest - 52.36" x 19.88" x 50.39", to seat/handlebar highest - 57.87" x 19.88" x 54.92". Add to this a high 300-pound weight limit, and it should be versatile enough for the full family to join in.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.
Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.
For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas.
She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection.
-
-
'I had my dad in the car behind me' - Zoe Bäckstedt takes special first pro win
20-year-old Brit claims victory over time trial specialists at Simac Ladies Tour
By Tom Davidson Published
-
British Cycling CEO says there is 'no easy solution' to 20mph restrictions issue faced by UK race organiser
Junior Tour of Wales hit by last minute route change in August due to 11 kilometres of 20mph zones on course
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Unlock your Tuft-watts and save big on Lazer helmets this Prime Day
The Apple Airpod Pro 2 are my go-to earbuds and are now the cheapest they've ever been this Amazon Prime Day.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
The DJI Osmo Action 3 camera has a huge 42% off for Amazon Prime Day 2024 – it's the lowest price we've ever seen
Deals Amazon has dropped £120 off the DJI Osmo Action 3 that comes with a load of accessories in this brilliant Prime Day deal
By Paul Brett Published
-
My favourite Le Creuset coffee mugs are now 27% off for Amazon Prime Day
Everyone knows coffee tastes better when it's in a nice mug and why wouldn't you want them in rainbow colours?
By Joe Baker Published