If I didn't like riding outdoors so much, id probably buy one of these Black Friday exercise bike deals

A roundup of all the best exercise bike deals to be had this Black Friday

A woman is shown side on riding a smart bike looking forward with a Black Friday roundal in the right hand corner
I scoured the internet so you do not have to for the best Black Friday Exercise bike deals
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
By
published

The Black Friday sale period including Cyber Monday is always a great time for deals on exercise bikes and Indoor smart bikes.

Perhaps it’s because Black Friday comes at a time when it’s getting cooler in the northern hemisphere, making the idea appealing - but we hesitate, knowing the expense and that our intentions might not match reality.

Echelon Connect EX-3: Was $1,299.99, now $349.99 | Save $950 at Echelon

Echelon Connect EX-3: Was $1,299.99, now $349.99 | Save $950 at Echelon

With a whopping $950 off, it is no wonder Echelon has branded it a "doorbuster sale". When testing the EX-3, we found that not only was it already keenly priced but went as far as to say it's the best Peloton alternative. It also makes a great cross-fit companion with the rotating screen mount and dumbbell holders.

View Deal
Horizon Fitness 7.0 IC Exercise Bike: Was $1299, now $799 | Save 50% at Horizon Fitness

Horizon Fitness 7.0 IC Exercise Bike: Was $1299, now $799 | Save 50% at Horizon Fitness

The Horizon Fitness 7.0 IC was already one of our best budget exercise bikes before this incredible 50% Black Friday deal. With superior Bluetooth and 3rd party cycling app compatibility, it really is a great option to get started cycling indoors this winter.

View Deal
Schwinn IC4 Exercise Bike: Was $1299, now $799.98 | Save 50% at Dick's Sporting Goods

Schwinn IC4 Exercise Bike: Was $1299, now $799.98 | Save 50% at Dick's Sporting Goods

One of our favourite exercise bikes, the Schwinn IC4 (formally the 800IC) is of exceptional value. It can be connected to most 3rd party cycling apps like Zwift & Rouvy and we found it to be quiet and stable. It could be great for those looking to take their training more seriously or heavier rides.

View Deal
Horizon Fitness 5.0 Upright Exercise Bike: Was $799.99, now $449.99 | Save 44% at Dick's Sporting Goods

Horizon Fitness 5.0 Upright Exercise Bike: Was $799.99, now $449.99 | Save 44% at Dick's Sporting Goods

This could be one of the cheapest Bluetooth-connected bike deals this Black Friday. Equipped with a built-in cadence sensor, simply add a heart rate monitor and you could join the crowds flocking to Zwift for their mid-week club rides, at a fraction of the cost.

View Deal
Sunny Health & Fitness Endurance Premium: Was $379, now $189.50 | Save 50% at Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Endurance Premium: Was $379, now $189.50 | Save 50% at Amazon

While basic, the Endurance Premium features magnetic contact resistance which should make for a much smoother ride when compared to the more cost-effective fabric or rubber brake pads. It might not have Bluetooth connectivity but it includes a device holder, so you can binge-watch or follow a workout using the manual magnetic resistance.

View Deal
Echelon EX-5 Smart Connect: Was £1349, now $999 | Save 26% at Amazon

Echelon EX-5 Smart Connect: Was £1349, now $999 | Save 26% at Amazon

The only noticeable difference between the Echelon EX-3 and the EX-5 is the huge integrated 21.5" HD Touchscreen which rotates 180° for floor workouts. For those who might not own a tablet or prefer something with a bigger screen the EX-5 could be the answer. It at the very least will make you feel more included in online workouts and comes preloaded with all the relevant entertainment and training apps.

View Deal
Domyos Basic Exercise Bike 100: Was £299.99 now £199.99 | Save £100 at Decathlon

Domyos Basic Exercise Bike 100: Was £299.99 now £199.99 | Save £100 at Decathlon

Our best budget exercise bike, what more is there to say about the Domyos Basic 100 from Decathlon? It is well-built and more than stable enough for most. While being one of the cheapest exercise bikes on the market, it's packed with features including a comprehensive adjustable fit.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1