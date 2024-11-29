If I didn't like riding outdoors so much, id probably buy one of these Black Friday exercise bike deals

The Black Friday sale period including Cyber Monday is always a great time for deals on exercise bikes and Indoor smart bikes.

Perhaps it’s because Black Friday comes at a time when it’s getting cooler in the northern hemisphere, making the idea appealing - but we hesitate, knowing the expense and that our intentions might not match reality.

Quality exercise & smart bikes aren't cheap. They can cost anything from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars - that's hardly impulse purchase territory. If you are on the fence though, Black Friday is the time to commit. Slashed prices can help you realise the fantastic world of indoor training for a more palatable price. I have scoured the internet so you don't have to, all in aid of bringing you the best Black Friday exercise & smart deals, helping to soften the blow.

I have found some great deals, including leading brands like Echelon and bikes that we here at Cycling Weekly rates incredibly highly like the Schwinn IC4 and Horizon Fitness 7.0 IC.

Already own a bike you don't mind bringing indoors? Why not check out our roundup of all the best Black Friday smart trainers deals?

Black Friday exercise bike deals: US

Echelon Connect EX-3: Was $1,299.99, now $349.99 | Save $950 at Echelon With a whopping $950 off, it is no wonder Echelon has branded it a "doorbuster sale". When testing the EX-3, we found that not only was it already keenly priced but went as far as to say it's the best Peloton alternative. It also makes a great cross-fit companion with the rotating screen mount and dumbbell holders.

Horizon Fitness 7.0 IC Exercise Bike: Was $1299, now $799 | Save 50% at Horizon Fitness The Horizon Fitness 7.0 IC was already one of our best budget exercise bikes before this incredible 50% Black Friday deal. With superior Bluetooth and 3rd party cycling app compatibility, it really is a great option to get started cycling indoors this winter.

Schwinn IC4 Exercise Bike: Was $1299, now $799.98 | Save 50% at Dick's Sporting Goods One of our favourite exercise bikes, the Schwinn IC4 (formally the 800IC) is of exceptional value. It can be connected to most 3rd party cycling apps like Zwift & Rouvy and we found it to be quiet and stable. It could be great for those looking to take their training more seriously or heavier rides.

Horizon Fitness 5.0 Upright Exercise Bike: Was $799.99, now $449.99 | Save 44% at Dick's Sporting Goods This could be one of the cheapest Bluetooth-connected bike deals this Black Friday. Equipped with a built-in cadence sensor, simply add a heart rate monitor and you could join the crowds flocking to Zwift for their mid-week club rides, at a fraction of the cost.

Sunny Health & Fitness Endurance Premium: Was $379, now $189.50 | Save 50% at Amazon While basic, the Endurance Premium features magnetic contact resistance which should make for a much smoother ride when compared to the more cost-effective fabric or rubber brake pads. It might not have Bluetooth connectivity but it includes a device holder, so you can binge-watch or follow a workout using the manual magnetic resistance.

Black Friday exercise bike deals: UK

Echelon EX-5 Smart Connect: Was £1349, now $999 | Save 26% at Amazon The only noticeable difference between the Echelon EX-3 and the EX-5 is the huge integrated 21.5" HD Touchscreen which rotates 180° for floor workouts. For those who might not own a tablet or prefer something with a bigger screen the EX-5 could be the answer. It at the very least will make you feel more included in online workouts and comes preloaded with all the relevant entertainment and training apps.

Domyos Basic Exercise Bike 100: Was £299.99 now £199.99 | Save £100 at Decathlon Our best budget exercise bike, what more is there to say about the Domyos Basic 100 from Decathlon? It is well-built and more than stable enough for most. While being one of the cheapest exercise bikes on the market, it's packed with features including a comprehensive adjustable fit.

