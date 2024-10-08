Unlock your Tuft-watts and save big on Lazer helmets this Prime Day

Lazer's G1 MIPS road bike helmets are now up to 35% off!

(Image credit: Dan Gould)
Anne-Marije Rook
Channel your inner Tadej Pogačar and tap into those legendary "tuft-watts" with some killer Prime Day deals on Lazer helmets.

Here at Cycling Weekly, we've long praised Lazer helmets for their innovative design, superior ventilation, comfort as well as safety features. Paired with aerodynamic benefits and good aesthetics to boot, Lazer helmets are a popular choice for cyclists of all levels.

Lazer G1
Lazer G1: at Amazon US

Lazer G1 Road Bike Helmet: was $199, Now as low as $130 on Amazon

"Lazer has managed to create an incredibly light, comfortable and versatile helmet that is certainly a pleasure to wear and even has good looks to boot."

Save big on this Editor's Choice award-winning helmet during Prime Day.

View Deal

