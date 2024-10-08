Unlock your Tuft-watts and save big on Lazer helmets this Prime Day

Channel your inner Tadej Pogačar and tap into those legendary "tuft-watts" with some killer Prime Day deals on Lazer helmets.

Here at Cycling Weekly, we've long praised Lazer helmets for their innovative design, superior ventilation, comfort as well as safety features. Paired with aerodynamic benefits and good aesthetics to boot, Lazer helmets are a popular choice for cyclists of all levels.

The Lazer G1 model on sale is no exception. It received our Editor's Choice award for being "a pleasure to wear." Tadej may not wear a Lazer helmet when he races, but with air vents this big, you're bound to get some tufts of hair sticking out, too.

Listed in our best road helmets buyer's guide, the G1 helmet received the Cycling Weekly stamp of approval for its light weight, comfort and good looks.

"The first thing you notice about the Genesis is just how light it feels both in your hands and certainly on your head...It is one of the lightest production helmets we have tested," writes James Bracey. " Twenty two vents and internal channelling make it feel like it is more air than helmet and it really does live up to the cliché of disappearing as soon as you start wearing it."

The G1 features Lazer's signature Rollsys retention system, which sports a fit-adjustment dial on top of the helmet rather than at the back of the head. It's very easy to use and long hair-friendly, as it leaves plenty of space for those wearing their hair in a ponytail or bun.

From a safety perspective, the G1 is fully certified and features MIPS, a trusted safety feature that helps prevent brain trauma and concussions thanks to the addition of a low-friction layer between the helmet's inner liner and EPS that reduces the rotational forces of an impact.

Lazer's signature Rollsys retention system (Image credit: Lazer)

While not included in the sale price, Lazer does offer an optional "aeroshell" that custom fits to the specific model. This shell not only adds aero benefits, but it also acts as a great rain and windshield, meaning you're entering the fall and winter riding season a bit more protected from nature's elements.

The Lazer G1 helmet is available from Lazer's Amazon store in five colour combinations and three sizes so you're bound to find one that suits your style.