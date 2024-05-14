235 watts for 12.5 hours: Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette’s grueling gravel FKT captured in 'The Seven Phases of Madness’ documentary

The lighthearted documentary follows Bélanger-Barrette’s single-day journey on the rugged gravel trails of Eastern Canada

A picture of Mathieu Belanger-Barrette sitting alongside his bike in front of a cornfield in The Seven Phases of Madness
(Image credit: 7Mesh)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette is a French-Canadian off-road cyclist with a penchant for pushing the limits of what a gravel bike can do. 

Last year, Bélanger-Barrette mapped out and rode a new mostly off-road route that horizontally bisected the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Canada. The route features a challenging 16,142 feet of elevation gain over 204 miles.

Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

