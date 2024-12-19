Cycling isn't as green as you think: 7 ways to make your riding more sustainable

From commuting to cleaning, nutrition to advocacy, there is plenty you can do to make your cycling more sustainable

Illustration of a lady cycling
(Image credit: Clara Candelot)
There’s an assumption among cyclists that riding a bike is as green as a gardener’s thumb. And it’s true, to an extent.

Environmentally speaking, bikes are significantly more sustainable than cars, trains or planes, both in the way they’re manufactured and the way we use them. But let’s not be fooled into thinking our pedal-powered companions come without a carbon footprint of their own.

