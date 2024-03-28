Advantage Mathieu van der Poel and Lotte Kopecky at the Tour of Flanders

Fans of the Tour of Flanders will be denied another showdown between Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) this year, after the Belgian sustained multiple fractures in a heavy crash during Dwars door Vlaanderen.

It leaves Van der Poel as the clear favourite, with on-song Dane Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) stepping into the breach as the rider most likely to challenge the imperious Dutchman.

With reigning champion Tadej Pogačar from this year's startlist, the two men will feel more confident. But a Classics win is always reliant on a certain amount of luck, and Van der Poel and Pedersen certainly won't have it all their own way.

Meanwhile the women's race is also something of a clash of the titans, with two-time winner and defending champion Lotte Kopecky and her SD Worx-Protime team-mate forming a potent pairing who will nevertheless have to contend with the likes of Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) and British hopeful Pfeiffer Georgi (dsm-firmenich PostNL) among others.

This year sees Antwerp take over from Bruges as the alternating host city of the race. The route remains broadly similar to previous years, with greater use of wider roads early on to help prevent crashes being the only change.

For the men, the first berg of 17 will be the Oude Kwaremont, tackled after 137km of racing, while the Wolvenberg at the 72km point is the first of 12 such tests in the women’s race. The Wolvenberg is where both men's and women's races converge, after which the climbs come thick and fast.

It's the final one-two punch of Oude Kwaremont and the Paterberg that often proves the most decisive. Controversial when first devised in 2012, particularly as it meant the omission of the iconic Muur van Geraardsbergen, this finale has since won fans over with its own unique character, which is also influenced by the double punch of the long, gradual Kwaremont and the short yet ultra-steep Paterberg.

Tour of Flanders 2024 Key Info

Date: March 31 2024

Location: Antwerp

2023 winners: Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates, men); Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx, women)

TV: Discovery+ / Eurosport

Distance: 270km (men); 163km (women)

Tour of Flanders 2024 route

This year's men's race continues the annual trading game between Bruges and Antwerp, with the latter hosting the start on Sunday. Riders will find bigger roads than before waiting for them as they begin the long haul south-west towards berg country.

The fun begins with the first of three passes of the Oude Kwaremont, and the climbs come thick and fast after that as the race follows a spaghetti-like parcours around the hills of Flanders just south-east of the finish town of Oudenaarde. On the way they take in famous climbs including the Wolvenberg, Molenberg, Berendries and the Koppenberg on the way to a total 17 climbs, finishing with the one-two of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg with 13 flat kilometres to the line.

The women begin in Oudenaarde, where both races finish. They first head north-east away from the city to complete a circuit of the flatter terrain around Zottegem, looping back towards Oudenaarde to begin the day's climbing at 72km with the Wolvenberg. A similarly serpentine route to that of the men sees them tackle a total 12 classified climbs, including the Molenberg, Berendries and the Koppenberg, along with that final Kwaremont/Paterberg one-two at the end.

Tour of Flanders 2024: Riders to watch

Mathieu van der Poel

Alpecin-Deceuninck

*****

The Dutch rider looks imperious this season – always at or near the head of affairs in every race he has ridden and with a win at the E3 Saxo Classic and second at Gent-Wevelgem under his belt already. He's had a mercurial last couple of seasons, but covered himself in glory in the Classics last year and seems to be set to repeat the feat this time around. The fact that Wout van Aert has now been ruled out – albeit in very unfortunate circumstances that VDP would not have wished for – won't exactly hurt his chances either.

Tiesj Benoot

Visma-Lease A Bike

***

With Benoot's team-mate and compatriot Wout van Aert recovering from a nasty crash in Dwars door Vlaanderen and other team-mates like Dylan Van Baarle having been ill, this could be Benoot's opportunity to step up from nearly man to winner at Flanders. He has been fifth here before – back in 2015 – and won Strade Bianche in 2018. With a following wind and a bit of luck a podium, or even a win, here is not beyond him.

Mads Pedersen

Lidl-Trek

****

The Dane was third here last year and eighth the year before that. Considering that he seems to be in the form of his life – and the absence of one of his main Classics rivals, Wout van Aert – what's to say that Pedersen cannot finally achieve victory in what is one of the most revered one-day races of the season. Pedersen proves himself to be ever-more versatile, with overall wins in the Etoile de Bessèges and Tour de la Provence stage races, plus the more recent Gent-Wevelgem already this season.

Lotte Kopecky

SD Worx-Protime

*****

Of all the cards the Belgian team could play, right now Kopecky looks like the most likely to bring them success. She has been a playmaker in pretty much every race she has entered this season and already has four wins under her belt, including Strade Bianche. Riding alongside her, and even for her, will be at least four other potential victors – Demi Vollering, Marlen Reusser and Lorena Wiebes – ready to take over if Kopecky falters.

Elisa Longo Borghini

Lidl-Trek

****

The Italian has amassed a huge palmarès across Classics and stage races alike, despite spending most of her career riding in the company (under the shadow?) of greats like Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen. She has Lotte Kopecky to deal with these days, but that hasn't stopped the 32-year-old from putting in a solid shift so far this season already, with podiums at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Strade Bianche, and a win at Trofeo Oro in Euro.

Kasia Niewiadoma

Canyon-SRAM

****

The reigning gravel world champion was left heartbroken after missing out on a podium spot at Strade Bianche earlier this month. That was her most recent result, and one she may be eager to atone for at the Tour of Flanders this weekend. She was fifth here last year – the latest in a litany of top-10s stretching back 10 years. The Polish rider looks to be on form, with five top-seven finishes out of six race days this season, though there is of course the small matter of the SD Worx team standing between her and a win at Flanders.

Tour of Flanders 2024 men's start list

Alpecin-Deceuninck

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

PHILIPSEN Jasper

BALLERSTEDT Maurice

GROVES Kaden

KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

DILLIER Silvan

VERMEERSCH Gianni

Intermarché-Wanty

GIRMAY Biniam

DE POOTER Dries

PAGE Hugo

PETIT Adrien

REX Laurenz

TEUNISSEN Mike

ZIMMERMANN Georg

Soudal Quick-Step

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

ASGREEN Kasper

LAMPAERT Yves

MOSCON Gianni

PEDERSEN Casper

VANGHELUWE Warre

WARLOP Jordi

Team Visma-Lease a Bike

AFFINI Edoardo

BENOOT Tiesj

JORGENSON Matteo

VAN DIJKE Mick

VAN DIJKE Tim

TRATNIK Jan

VAN BAARLE Dylan

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

SÉNÉCHAL Florian

GRONDIN Donavan

ALBANESE Vincenzo

MCLAY Daniel

MOZZATO Luca

SCOTSON Miles

Astana Qazaqstan Team

BOL Cees

BRUSSENSKIY Gleb

FEDOROV Yevgeniy

GAZZOLI Michele

GIDICH Yevgeniy

GRUZDEV Dmitriy

SYRITSA Gleb

Bahrain-Victorious

MOHORIČ Matej

GOVEKAR Matevž

GRADEK Kamil

MIHOLJEVIĆ Fran

PASQUALON Andrea

WRIGHT Fred

BURATTI Nicolò

BORA-Hansgrohe

KOCH Jonas

MEEUS Jordi

HALLER Marco

HERZOG Emil

LÜHRS Luis-Joe

DENZ Nico

MULLEN Ryan

VAN POPPEL Danny

Cofidis

ALLEGAERT Piet

DE GENDT Aimé

DEBEAUMARCHÉ Nicolas

MAHOUDO Nolann

NOPPE Christophe

RENARD Alexis

ZINGLE Axel

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

GAUTHERAT Pierre

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

NAESEN Oliver

DE BONDT Dries

DE PESTEL Sander

POLLEFLIET Gianluca

TOUZÉ Damien

TRONCHON Bastien

EF Education-EasyPost

BETTIOL Alberto

BISSEGGER Stefan

DOULL Owain

HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich

POWLESS Neilson

RUTSCH Jonas

VALGREN Michael

Groupama-FDJ

KÜNG Stefan

ASKEY Lewis

BYSTRØM Sven Erik

LE GAC Olivier

MADOUAS Valentin

RUSSO Clément

WATSON Samuel

INEOS Grenadiers

TARLING Joshua

NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

ROWE Luke

SHEFFIELD Magnus

SWIFT Ben

SWIFT Connor

TURNER Ben

Lidl-Trek

HOOLE Daan

PEDERSEN Mads

DECLERCQ Tim

KIRSCH Alex

MILAN Jonathan

SKUJIŅŠ Toms

STUYVEN Jasper

THEUNS Edward

Movistar

LAZKANO Oier

CANAL Carlos

CAVAGNA Rémi

GARCÍA CORTINA Iván

JACOBS Johan

MILESI Lorenzo

ROMEO Iván

Team dsm-firmenich PostNL

DEGENKOLB John

BEVIN Patrick

BITTNER Pavel

EDDY Patrick

EEKHOFF Nils

FLYNN Sean

MÄRKL Niklas

Team Jayco AlUla

MATTHEWS Michael

DURBRIDGE Luke

JANSEN Amund Grøndahl

MEZGEC Luka

O'BRIEN Kelland

REINDERS Elmar

WALSCHEID Max

UAE Team Emirates

WELLENS Tim

OLIVEIRA Ivo

BJERG Mikkel

COVI Alessandro

HIRSCHI Marc

MORGADO António

POLITT Nils

Israel-Premier Tech

FUGLSANG Jakob

BOIVIN Guillaume

HOULE Hugo

NEILANDS Krists

STEWART Jake

TEUNS Dylan

VAN ASBROECK Tom

Lotto-Dstny

BEULLENS Cedric

CAMPENAERTS Victor

DE BUYST Jasper

EENKHOORN Pascal

GRIGNARD Sébastien

VAN MOER Brent

BERCKMOES Jenno

Uno-X Mobility

KRISTOFF Alexander

ABRAHAMSEN Jonas

HOELGAARD Markus

BLUME LEVY William

RESELL Erik Nordsæter

TILLER Rasmus

WÆRENSKJOLD Søren

Bingoal-WB

DE MEESTER Luca

DE TIER Floris

DESAL Ceriel

VAN BOVEN Luca

VAN ROOY Kenneth

VAN DER BEKEN Aaron

VERMOOTE Jelle

Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

CHRISTEN Fabio

DEVRIENDT Tom

LUDVIGSSON Tobias

STEIMLE Jannik

ZUKOWSKY Nickolas

Team Flanders-Baloise

CLAEYS Arno

COLMAN Alex

DE VYLDER Lindsay

DE WILDE Gilles

DEWEIRDT Siebe

VAN HEMELEN Vincent

VANHOOF Ward

VANDENSTORME Dylan

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

TRENTIN Matteo

BOHLI Tom

ERIKSSON Jacob

KELEMEN Petr

KRIEGER Alexander

MAYRHOFER Marius

PLUIMERS Rick

Tour of Flanders 2024 women's start list



Team SD Worx-Protime

VOLLERING Demi

KOPECKY Lotte

BREDEWOLD Mischa

REUSSER Marlen

MAJERUS Christine

WIEBES Lorena

AG Insurance-Soudal Team

BOOGAARD Maaike

BORGSTRÖM Julia

GOOSSENS Marthe

(LE COURT) PIENAAR Kimberley

PLUIMERS Ilse

RIJNBEEK Maud

Canyon//SRAM Racing

NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna

CROMWELL Tiffany

CHABBEY Elise

DYGERT Chloe

PALADIN Soraya

TOWERS Alice

CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling Team

ARZUFFI Alice Maria

BERTON Nina

FIDANZA Arianna

JASKULSKA Marta

KERBAOL Cédrine

LACH Marta

FDJ-SUEZ

GUAZZINI Vittoria

ADEGEEST Loes

CURINIER Léa

KRAAK Amber

VERHULST-WILD Gladys

WIEL Jade

Fenix-Deceuninck

PIETERSE Puck

CANT Sanne

COUZENS Millie

DE WILDE Julie

KASTELIJN Yara

KUIJPERS Evy

SCHWEINBERGER Christina

Human Powered Health

CORDON-RAGOT Audrey

EDWARDS Ruth

GROSSETÊTE Maëlle

KASPER Romy

WILLIAMS Lily

RAGUSA Katia

Lidl-Trek

LONGO BORGHINI Elisa

BALSAMO Elisa

BRAND Lucinda

DEIGNAN Elizabeth

HANSON Lauretta

VAN ANROOIJ Shirin

Liv AlUla Jayco

HOWE Georgie

KOREVAAR Jeanne

MANLY Alexandra

PATE Amber

PATERNOSTER Letizia

SMULDERS Silke

Movistar

SIERRA Arlenis

BIANNIC Aude

NORSGAARD Emma

GUTIÉRREZ Sheyla

MACKAIJ Floortje

RUIZ PÉREZ Lucía

Roland

CHRISTOFOROU Antri

COLES-LYSTER Maggie

COLLINELLI Sofia

DRONOVA-BALABOLINA Tamara

NGUYỄN Thị Thật

PIRRONE Elena

Team dsm-firmenich PostNL

GEORGI Pfeiffer

BARALE Francesca

KOCH Franziska

NELSON Josie

SMITH Abi

CIABOCCO Eleonora

Team Visma-Lease a Bike

VOS Marianne

ACHTEREEKTE Carlijn

NOOIJEN Lieke

RIEDMANN Linda

VAN EMPEL Fem

VIGIE Margaux

Uno-X Mobility

CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia

ANDERSEN Susanne

BARKER Elinor

BERG EDSETH Marte

BOILARD Simone

KOSTER Anouska

Cofidis

ALZINI Martina

BERTEAU Victoire

FORTIN Valentine

KERN Špela

ROY Sarah

VAN HAAFTEN Kirstie

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

CLAES Lotte

COLJÉ Maaike

DRUMMOND Michaela

FAHLIN Emilia

MORICHON Anais

SQUIBAN Maëva

Chevalmeire

BEX Nathalie

ERIKSEN Malin

DOBBELAERE Jana

KIEKENS Cleo

NILSSON Hanna

WATTS Emily

EF Education-Cannondale

KESSLER Nina

BORGHESI Letizia

JACKSON Alison

LABECKI Coryn

RÜEGG Noemi

FAULKNER Kristen

Lifeplus-Wahoo

BURLOVÁ Kristýna

FRANZ Heidi

GONZÁLEZ Alicia

HARRIS Ella

RICHARDSON Kate

RYSZ Kaja

Lotto Dstny Ladies

DE JONG Thalita

AINTILA Wilma

DE KEERSMAEKER Audrey

BASTIAENSSEN Fauve

DOCX Mieke

VAN DE GUCHTE Quinty

Proximus-Cyclis CT

AERNOUTS Amber

BOSKAMP Lente

DE GROOT Marieke

LÓPEZ Marga

MEERTENS Lone

VEERMAN Deborah

Team Coop-Repsol

RÅNES BYE Camilla

GRANGIER India

GREENWOOD Monica

HAUGSET Sigrid Ytterhus

JØRGENSEN Tiril

TACEY April

VolkerWessels

DEMEY Valerie

DIJKSTRA Anneke

JANSEN Eline

MEERT Marieke

SOUREN Scarlett

VANPACHTENBEKE Margot