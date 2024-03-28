Advantage Mathieu van der Poel and Lotte Kopecky at the Tour of Flanders

All the information you need ahead of the biggest Belgian Classic of the year

By James Shrubsall
published

Fans of the Tour of Flanders will be denied another showdown between Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike) this year, after the Belgian sustained multiple fractures in a heavy crash during Dwars door Vlaanderen.

It leaves Van der Poel as the clear favourite, with on-song Dane Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) stepping into the breach as the rider most likely to challenge the imperious Dutchman.

