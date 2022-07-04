Alejandro Valverde hit and run suspect arrested as Spaniard discharged from hospital
The Movistar rider didn't suffer any serious injuries, and has been allowed to return home following the incident
The driver suspected of hitting Alejandro Valverde with his car while the Movistar leader was out training has been arrested, while Valverde has been discharged from hospital
The Movistar rider was out riding with two friends in Murcia, Spain, when the incident occurred at the weekend. Spanish newspaper Marca (opens in new tab) reports that eyewitnesses saw a vehicle overtake the trio at high speed without leaving a safe distance, leading to the riders remonstrating with the driver.
The driver then reportedly reversed back into Valverde and his friends, before fleeing the scene.
All three riders were taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, but fortunately none of them suffered any serious injuries, confirmed by Valverde and his Movistar team on social media (opens in new tab).
Despite fleeing, the driver - a 69-year-old man - later turned himself in at the police station, where officials arrested him.
Eyewitnesses managed to spot the licence plate of the vehicle before the driver handed himself in, and Spanish outlet Ciclismo a fondo (opens in new tab) is now reporting that the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder.
Valverde spent the night in hospital under observation, after suffering a cervical contusion and feeling dizzy at the scene of the incident. The Spaniard felt better overnight, though, with doctors discharging him on Sunday.
From his hospital bed, Valverde said (opens in new tab): "I want to thank you all for the support and affection that I have received today. Luckily everything has been a scare and I'm fine."
Now recovering at home, the Spaniard will likely resume training in the coming days as his preparations for the final Grand Tour of his career continue. Retiring at the end of 2022, Valverde had earmarked an appearance at the Vuelta a España as one of his last in professional cycling.
With the race starting on August 19, the 42-year-old still has over a month to get back in peak condition for the Vuelta, with an appearance on July 30 at the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa also a possibility.
