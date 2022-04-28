Amy Pieters regains consciousness and is communicating non-verbally

The Dutchwoman has been in a coma since December 23, when she lost consciousness after crashing on a training ride

Amy Pieters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ryan Dabbs
By
published

Amy Pieters has regained consciousness and is able to communicate non-verbally following the severe training crash she was involved in in December, which saw her lose consciousness. 

Pieters' SD Worx team confirmed in a statement that she is awake, four months after the horrific incident. 

The SD Worx statement read: "The condition of Amy Pieters has changed. There is consciousness. This means that she can communicate slightly non-verbally. Amy recognises people, understands what is being said and is able to carry out more and more assignments.

Unfortunately, doctors are unable to confirm the short- and long-term effects her brain injury will have. Only now she is awake will medical professionals be able to perform a proper prognosis of how she will be in the future. 

"Doctors cannot yet say what residual symptoms and remaining abilities Amy Pieters will have as a result of the brain injury," the statement read.

Pieters crashed after a collision during a national track team training ride on December 23 in Calpe, Spain. She lost consciousness following the fall, and was taken via air ambulance to a hospital in Alicante. 

She underwent surgery to relieve pressure on her brain, before being placed in an induced coma, which was later extended. Doctors then transferred Pieters to a hospital in the Netherlands in January, where she has stayed under supervision ever since.

During that time, she has undergone neurological rehabilitation treatment, 

The SD Worx statement continued: "Since mid February Amy Pieters has been following a specialized intensive neurorehabilitation programme at one of the member institutions of the EENnacoma network. This institution is working towards a suitable continuation of the rehabilitation process. 

"The family appreciates the enormous sympathy shown, but also asks everyone to respect the privacy of those involved."

In February, SD Worx's manager, Danny Stam, said Pieters' situation remained "stable but not good", but that she was able to breathe independently. Stam also said the team is trying their best to help her family in this situation. 

The team at Cycling Weekly continues to wish Pieters a swift and complete recovery.

