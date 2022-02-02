Amy Pieters 'stable but not good' following training crash
Dutch rider remains in deep coma more than a month after accident
Amy Pieters' situation remains "stable but not good" more than a month after her training crash, according to SD Worx's manager, Danny Stam.
The ongoing condition of the Dutch rider was the first thing discussed at the team's launch on Wednesday, with her image prominent throughout.
Stam explained that there was "not very much difference" from the last update given on Pieters, which described her as "breathing independently" but "currently not conscious".
With emotion, Stam said: "The situation is still stable but not good. Amy is still in a deep coma and until now there are not so many improvements. Only when she wakes up can there be a prognosis for how she will be in the future.
"First she needs to wake up. It is a difficult time for everyone. I think for the parents and the boyfriend it’s the hardest time. For the moment, I’d love to tell you more but we don’t know anymore, but that is for everybody a pity. We hope [for] the best, that’s the only thing we can say at this point."
Pieters crashed after a collision during a national track team training ride on December 23. She lost consciousness following the fall, and was taken via air ambulance to a hospital in Alicante.
She underwent surgery to relieve pressure on her brain, before being placed in an induced coma, which was later extended.
The Dutchwoman was then transferred to a hospital in the Netherlands earlier this month.
Asked how the team was dealing with the situation, Stam said that it was hard to know what to do.
"Nobody knows what are the good decisions to make in this part," he said. "We try to be there as good as possible for the family. We’re keeping hope.
"I think Amy is a professional cyclist, and we all know in our hearts that she wants us to do what we love the most, and that is to be on the bike. And never forget Amy in this situation."
The team of 13 riders has been affected by the incident, Stam said.
"We have a lot of communication… For some it’s easier than others. Overall, we have a team which has a good spirit…" He explained.
"There are moments that it’s hard and then it’s good to be together and give each other a hug. It’s a small family, cycling. When something happens like this it’s always scary."
"In the January camp, the first camp we had after the accident, it was really good that we could be together," he continued.
"When you have bad moments you could see each other… We are there together, and we are there for Amy. It is always difficult to say what are the good decisions in this situation... The only thing we can do is be there for everyone in this situation."
The team at Cycling Weekly wishes Pieters a swift and complete recovery.
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
New S-Works shoes spotted at Saudi Tour: could these be the S-Works 8?
Already seen on Daniel Oss at the TotalEnergies training camp, they've now made a splash at the Saudi Tour
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel solos to first 2022 victory on Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage one
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider attacks to victory with over 4km to go in Spanish stage race opener
By Richard Windsor • Published
-
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio to retire at end of 2022
Team-mate Chantal van den Broek-Blaak signs contract extension until 2024, reversing decision to retire this year
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Amy Pieters remains in coma but is breathing independently after training crash
Dutch rider's team, SD Worx, says the situation is still unchanged
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Amy Pieters kept in induced coma for three more days after crash
The Dutch champion's head was operated on last Thursday after a training accident
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Women's peloton moves away from purple but converges on new theme
Human Powered Health become the third team in a week to release a similar-looking kit
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Team SD Worx reveal new brightly coloured team kit for the 2022 season
The super-squad have mostly ditched the purple and gone bright pink with touches of yellow
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published