Amy Pieters 'stable but not good' following training crash

Amy Pieters' situation remains "stable but not good" more than a month after her training crash, according to SD Worx's manager, Danny Stam.

The ongoing condition of the Dutch rider was the first thing discussed at the team's launch on Wednesday, with her image prominent throughout.

Stam explained that there was "not very much difference" from the last update given on Pieters, which described her as "breathing independently" but "currently not conscious".

With emotion, Stam said: "The situation is still stable but not good. Amy is still in a deep coma and until now there are not so many improvements. Only when she wakes up can there be a prognosis for how she will be in the future.

"First she needs to wake up. It is a difficult time for everyone. I think for the parents and the boyfriend it’s the hardest time. For the moment, I’d love to tell you more but we don’t know anymore, but that is for everybody a pity. We hope [for] the best, that’s the only thing we can say at this point."

Pieters crashed after a collision during a national track team training ride on December 23. She lost consciousness following the fall, and was taken via air ambulance to a hospital in Alicante.

She underwent surgery to relieve pressure on her brain, before being placed in an induced coma, which was later extended.

The Dutchwoman was then transferred to a hospital in the Netherlands earlier this month.

Asked how the team was dealing with the situation, Stam said that it was hard to know what to do.

"Nobody knows what are the good decisions to make in this part," he said. "We try to be there as good as possible for the family. We’re keeping hope.

"I think Amy is a professional cyclist, and we all know in our hearts that she wants us to do what we love the most, and that is to be on the bike. And never forget Amy in this situation."

The team of 13 riders has been affected by the incident, Stam said.

"We have a lot of communication… For some it’s easier than others. Overall, we have a team which has a good spirit…" He explained.

"There are moments that it’s hard and then it’s good to be together and give each other a hug. It’s a small family, cycling. When something happens like this it’s always scary."

"In the January camp, the first camp we had after the accident, it was really good that we could be together," he continued.

"When you have bad moments you could see each other… We are there together, and we are there for Amy. It is always difficult to say what are the good decisions in this situation... The only thing we can do is be there for everyone in this situation."

The team at Cycling Weekly wishes Pieters a swift and complete recovery.